Namibia: Walvis Bay Director Spotlights Sport Betting

For filmmaker Jo-Neillen Isaaks (24), his directorial debut has been eight years in the making.

His journey began with a high school cartoon project at Walvis Bay and culminated in a hard-hitting short film on sport betting titled 'One More Win'.

Selected to screen at the upcoming European Union Film Festival in Windhoek, the production was funded with support from the Namibia Film Commission.

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Isaaks, a business management graduate from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, credits his commercial background with helping him navigate the financial demands of independent filmmaking.

"'One More Win' was my first film production, so I didn't have much experience with the constraints of independent filmmaking," Isaaks says. "What my team and I did have was a background in commerce, particularly budgeting and financial management."

Written alongside co-writer Wesley Tashiya, the short film stars Timothy Mulondo, Elzaan de Wee, and Carol-Ann van Wyk.

The narrative follows Eric, a young construction worker whose initial success with sport gambling leads to a destructive cycle.

Filmed over five days with a core five-person crew led by director of photography Warren Moncho, the production faced tight schedule constraints following early delays on set.

"Time management was our biggest challenge," says Isaaks. "It was a good reminder that filmmaking isn't just about having a plan; it's about having a team that can pull together when the plan falls apart."

The crew included cameraman Denzel Mbendeka, sound mixer Deshaun Smith, gaffer Alina Thomas and makeup artist Ethan Madison, with production managed by Nguseta Humbu.

Reflecting on the local film landscape, Isaaks emphasises the need to expand distribution and mentorship opportunities for emerging directors outside major urban centres.

He highlights that limited access to cinema venues across regional towns remains a challenge for audience engagement, urging young creatives to proactively draft scripts and build their personal style.

While bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding upcoming projects, the young director says his long-term ambition remains adapting his original animated series.

The film will screen on 10 November at the Goethe-Institut.