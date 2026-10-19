Namibia: Action Democratic Movement Demands Finestar Probe

The Action Democratic Movement (ADM) has called for a government investigation into the alleged mistreatment of workers at Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds Namibia.

Finestar workers downed tools last week, demanding better wages, food and transport allowances and improved working conditions.

ADM presidential affairs representative Vaino Matende, in a press statement on Thursday, accuses the company of violating workers' rights.

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Matende says ADM acknowledges that the workers' strike did not fully comply with the Labour Act, but this does not justify their alleged mistreatment.

He says workers have complained about not being allowed to eat meat and eggs at work, describing the restriction as discriminatory and degrading.

Matende also alleges that management locked employees inside the company's premises until the police arrived.

"An illegal strike does not give an employer the right to lock workers inside like prisoners," he says.

Matende claims that after the protest, workers attempted to apologise voluntarily, but management refused to accept their apologies.

"An apology cannot be dictated. A forced apology is not an apology, it is intimidation," he says.

Matende calls on the minister of industries, mines and energy to investigate the company's working conditions and treatment of employees.

ADM also wants the minister of justice and labour relations to send the Labour Commissioner to investigate the strike, alleged intimidation and claims that workers were locked inside the premises.

Matende has called on the Namibian Police to investigate whether the company committed any criminal offences by allegedly locking workers inside.

"Namibian workers cannot be treated as slaves in their own country 35 years after independence. Investors are welcome, but not at the expense of human dignity," he says.

Finestar did not respond to questions sent by The Namibian on food options at the time of publication.

However, the company describes the strike as "unlawful" and that it is consulting with its employees and other stakeholders for further mediation regarding the challenges that were brought to the company's attention.The Action Democratic Movement (ADM) has called for a government investigation into the alleged mistreatment of workers at Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds Namibia.

Finestar workers downed tools last week, demanding better wages, food and transport allowances and improved working conditions.

ADM presidential affairs representative Vaino Matende, in a press statement on Thursday, accuses the company of violating workers' rights.

Matende says ADM acknowledges that the workers' strike did not fully comply with the Labour Act, but this does not justify their alleged mistreatment.

He says workers have complained about not being allowed to eat meat and eggs at work, describing the restriction as discriminatory and degrading.

Matende also alleges that management locked employees inside the company's premises until the police arrived.

"An illegal strike does not give an employer the right to lock workers inside like prisoners," he says.

Matende claims that after the protest, workers attempted to apologise voluntarily, but management refused to accept their apologies.

"An apology cannot be dictated. A forced apology is not an apology, it is intimidation," he says.

Matende calls on the minister of industries, mines and energy to investigate the company's working conditions and treatment of employees.

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ADM also wants the minister of justice and labour relations to send the Labour Commissioner to investigate the strike, alleged intimidation and claims that workers were locked inside the premises.

Matende has called on the Namibian Police to investigate whether the company committed any criminal offences by allegedly locking workers inside.

"Namibian workers cannot be treated as slaves in their own country 35 years after independence. Investors are welcome, but not at the expense of human dignity," he says.

Finestar did not respond to questions sent by The Namibian on food options at the time of publication.

However, the company describes the strike as "unlawful" and that it is consulting with its employees and other stakeholders for further mediation regarding the challenges that were brought to the company's attention.