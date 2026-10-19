Uganda: Land Disputes, Domestic Violence Linked to Rising Murders in Rwizi Region

A spate of violent crime in Kazo, Ibanda and Mbarara districts has heightened security concerns across the Rwizi region, with police records indicating that 15 murder cases were reported between September and October, resulting in more than 25 deaths.

The reported killings have put local law enforcement on high alert as communities grapple with the rise in violent incidents.

Speaking to Nile Post, Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira attributed the killings to disputes over land and property, inheritance conflicts and domestic violence.

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"Our security audits and investigations into the recorded murder cases show a clear pattern. The primary drivers behind these tragic deaths are ongoing disputes over land ownership, conflicts regarding inherited property, and severe cases of domestic violence within households," Kasasira said.

He said investigations were ongoing in several cases, with some suspects already appearing before court.

"While active investigations are still ongoing for several of these cases, significant progress has been made. To date, 13 suspects have been remanded by the courts, 15 suspects remain under active police investigation, and three additional key suspects implicated in these murders are currently being pursued by law enforcement," he added.

The escalating violence prompted a high-level intervention by Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba, who recently visited Ibanda District to engage local leaders and residents and assess the security situation.

"We have thoroughly assessed the security situation across the Rwizi region, particularly in the most affected areas of Kazo and Ibanda. The police leadership is fully committed to restoring law and order and ensuring the safety of these communities," Byakagaba said.

He said police were strengthening security operations to address the concerns, including increasing police presence and tactical deployments at the sub-county level.

"This includes significantly increasing police presence and tactical deployment at the sub-county level, with at least six personnel to ensure faster response times and closer monitoring of local security dynamics," he added.

Kasasira said investigations had implicated family members and relatives in some of the killings, pointing to the potentially deadly consequences of unresolved domestic and property-related disputes.

"We have found out that some cases have family members, relatives, involved in the killings. This is over land, property, domestic violence and drug abuse. Some suspects have not been remanded because no sufficient evidence to pin them," Kasasira said.

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Police said some suspects had not been remanded because investigators lacked sufficient evidence to link them to the crimes.

As investigations continue, police have urged residents across the Rwizi region to resolve land and family disputes through lawful channels and report threats to local authorities before they escalate into violence.

The police have also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in identifying potential threats and preventing further loss of life.