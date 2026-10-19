Liberia: IMF Urges African Govts to Shield Vulnerable Citizens From Economic Shocks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged African governments to strengthen measures to protect vulnerable citizens from economic shocks, warning that global uncertainties, energy supply disruptions and declining foreign aid could place additional pressure on households and economies across the continent.

Speaking during the IMF's annual meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, Zeine Zeidane, Director of the IMF's African Department, emphasized the need for governments to balance economic stability with targeted social protection, particularly as countries confront rising external pressures and uncertain global economic conditions.

Zeidane said economic reforms implemented in several African countries have helped strengthen macroeconomic stability, citing subsidy and exchange rate reforms in Ethiopia and Nigeria, as well as structural reforms in South Africa.

However, he cautioned that the resilience demonstrated by African economies should not be mistaken for immunity to further shocks.

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According to him, countries have adapted to changes in global energy supplies through rerouting shipments, drawing down inventories and adjusting business operations. Nevertheless, he warned that renewed disruptions to energy supplies and other external developments could undermine these efforts.

The impact of global economic pressures also varies across countries. Some commodity-exporting economies have benefited from higher prices for oil, copper and gold, while countries with less resource-intensive economies are experiencing slower growth and widening external deficits.

Zeidane also highlighted the continued decline in bilateral aid, which the IMF projects will fall by another 12 percent this year following a steep reduction in the previous year. The decline could further constrain governments' ability to finance development programs and provide essential services.

He identified renewed energy supply disruptions, increased global risk aversion, a strong El Niño weather pattern, and continuing conflict and insecurity as potential risks to Africa's economic outlook.

Against this backdrop, the IMF official urged governments to prioritize targeted assistance for vulnerable households rather than adopt broad and costly interventions that could place additional pressure on public finances.

He pointed to measures such as school feeding programs and temporary price relief as possible ways to support households facing rising living costs. Such interventions, he stressed, should be transparently financed, carefully targeted, capped and time-bound to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most without undermining fiscal stability.

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The IMF also called on governments to protect essential public services and productive investment while pursuing policies that safeguard economic stability.

For commodity-exporting countries benefiting from higher prices, the Fund emphasized the importance of saving part of the additional revenue and using available resources to repay expensive debt. This would help governments build financial buffers against future shocks rather than commit temporary windfalls to permanent spending.

Countries facing high import bills, meanwhile, may need to continue fiscal adjustment while protecting critical services and investments necessary for long-term development.

Zeidane further underscored the importance of exchange rate flexibility in countries whose monetary frameworks allow it, alongside stronger debt transparency and improved public debt management.

Beyond immediate economic challenges, the IMF urged African governments to pursue structural reforms capable of generating sustainable growth, attracting investment and creating employment opportunities.

Priority areas include improving electricity supply, expanding digital connectivity, strengthening workforce skills and establishing a more predictable business environment for businesses and investors.

The Fund said these reforms could help African economies close productivity gaps, improve competitiveness and strengthen their ability to withstand future external shocks.