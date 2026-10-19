Kenya: 'Ruto Will Drown in 2027' - Kalonzo Invokes Raila's Canaan in Election Warning

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to lead Kenyans to what he described as the political Canaan envisioned by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, declaring that President William Ruto will be defeated in the August 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo invoked the biblical account of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt, likening the political contest ahead to the Israelites' escape from Pharaoh, whom he associated with Ruto.

"I will deliver Kenyans to Raila's Canaan. Pharaoh (Ruto) will drown in August 2027," Kalonzo declared.

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The remarks signal Kalonzo's determination to position himself and the opposition as an alternative to Ruto's administration ahead of the next General Election.

By invoking Raila's Canaan, the Wiper leader drew on the symbolism frequently used in Kenyan politics to describe the pursuit of a better country, with Canaan representing a future free from economic hardship and political frustrations.

His reference to Pharaoh drowning appeared to suggest that Ruto's political ambitions would collapse at the ballot in August 2027.

The statement comes as political leaders intensify mobilisation and coalition-building efforts ahead of the election, with the opposition seeking to consolidate its support base and challenge the ruling coalition.

Kalonzo has been among the leaders positioning themselves in the emerging political contest, as questions persist over the opposition's presidential candidate and the possibility of a united front against Ruto.

The 2027 General Election is expected to be a major test for both the ruling coalition and opposition leaders seeking to capitalise on public concerns over the cost of living, economic conditions and the government's development record.

Kalonzo's remarks also place Raila's political legacy at the centre of the emerging contest, with rival political camps seeking to rally support among voters who identified with the former Prime Minister's political movement.

The Wiper leader's declaration sets the stage for a campaign likely to be shaped by competing promises of political change, economic recovery and continuity in government.