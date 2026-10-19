Nigeria: 2027 - Eight Zamfara Lawmakers Make a U-Turn, Set to Return to APC After Meeting Tinubu

The lawmakers sat with President Bola Tinubu at a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Eight members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have announced their return to the party.

This development followed a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

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The legislators were led to the meeting by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, alongside Aminu Jaji, who represents the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers are Aliyu Kagara (Talata Mafara South), Ibrahim Tukur (Bakura), Faruk Dosara (Maradun I), Bashir Masama (Bukkuyum North), Muktaru Kaura (Kaura North), Nasiru Abdullahi (Maru North), Bashar Bello (Bungudu West), and Bashar Aliyu (Gummi I).

They had been widely tipped to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after announcing their resignation from the APC, citing internal party friction and escalating security challenges in rural Zamfara communities.

They also alleged non-payment of certain allowances and entitlements by the assembly.

The lawmakers had been embroiled in a protracted power struggle in the State House of Assembly.

They were suspended by the Assembly leadership for attempting to remove the Speaker.

However, they have now stated that their grievances were being addressed through presidential reconciliation championed by Mr Matawalle.

The lawmakers promised to work for the growth of the party and its victory in the 2027 elections.

However, one of them, Mr Abdullahi (Maru North), has been screened to contest for the state legislature seat under the ADC.

Zamfara is one of Nigeria's most politically volatile states, currently governed by Dauda Lawal, who defected earlier this year from the PDP, having defeated the sitting APC governor, Mr Matawalle, in the 2023 governorship election.

The state APC hierarchy has experienced persistent factional tensions among key party figures, including former governors Mr Matawalle and Abdul'aziz Yari, as well as federal lawmakers like Mr Jaji.

President Tinubu's intervention is seen by political analysts as a critical move to unite the party for the 2027 elections.