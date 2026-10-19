Nigeria: Ex-Governor Uduaghan Is Dead

The family announced the passing of the former governor of Delta State in a statement on Monday.

Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, South-south Nigeria, is dead.

Mr Uduaghan passed away on the morning of Monday, 19 October, according to a press statement by Toju Uduaghan, on behalf of the family.

The statement did not disclose details about the former governor's passing.

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"His passing is an immeasurable loss to our family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

"Beyond his public service, he was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and respected patriarch whose presence enriched our lives. We will deeply miss him and forever cherish his memory and enduring legacy," the family said in the statement.

See full statement below:

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PASSING OF HIS EXCELLENCY, THE DR. CHIEF EMMANUEL EWETA UDUAGHAN CON

It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, who departed this world on the morning of 19th October 2026.

He served Delta State with distinction as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007, and Governor from 2007 to 2015. Throughout his years of public service, he demonstrated a commitment to the human and infrastructural development of the state.

His passing is an immeasurable loss to our family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria at large. Beyond his public service, he was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and respected patriarch whose presence enriched our lives. We will deeply miss him and forever cherish his memory and enduring legacy.

We thank Almighty God for his life and pray that He grants his soul eternal rest and comforts our family, friends, associates, and all who mourn this painful loss.

Rest well, our beloved Father, grandfather, Brother, and Uncle. Your memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Asamaigor, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

Signed Toju Uduaghan on behalf of the Uduaghan Family.