Somalia: Somaliland Featured On Regional Alliances Map Displayed By Netanyahu

Washington — Somaliland was identified separately from Somalia on a geopolitical map displayed during a security presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the territory's position in the evolving strategic alignments of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.

The map, titled "Geopolitical Alliances in the Middle East," appeared on a screen behind Netanyahu during his presentation and depicted competing regional alliances involving Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Iran and other countries.

The graphic, bearing the logo of Germany's Friedrich Ebert Stiftung foundation, identifies Somaliland separately from Somalia and uses colour coding to distinguish countries and territories according to their perceived geopolitical relationships.

Somaliland appears in light blue, a colour the map's legend describes as representing countries and territories considered friendly by Israel and the UAE.

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The presentation also identifies a grouping described as the Israel-UAE Hexagon Alliance, alongside a separate alignment involving Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, referred to on the map as the Sunni Diamond alliance.

Iran and its regional allies are depicted as another geopolitical bloc, reflecting competing interests across the Middle East.

Somaliland's Strategic Position

Somaliland's appearance on the map draws attention to its location along the Gulf of Aden, close to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a major maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with international shipping routes.

The port of Berbera has gained strategic importance as regional powers seek to strengthen commercial and security partnerships along the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland, which restored its sovereignty from Somalia in 1991, has pursued closer diplomatic and economic relations with international partners, including Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025, marking a significant development in relations between the two countries.

The UAE has also established substantial economic interests in Somaliland, particularly through DP World's investment in the development and operation of Berbera Port.

The map's inclusion of Somaliland reflects its perceived place in the region's shifting geopolitical landscape, although the graphic itself does not establish any new formal alliance or diplomatic agreement.

Netanyahu's use of the map places the Horn of Africa within a broader discussion

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(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)