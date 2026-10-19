Nigeria: Cross River PDP Chairman Resigns After Five Years, Gives Reasons

Cross River PDP chairman Venatius Ikem has resigned after five years, citing a crisis of direction and leadership coherence in the opposition party while hinting at a possible new political path.

Venatius Ikem, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, has resigned from the position, citing a crisis of direction and leadership coherence within the opposition party.

Mr Ikem announced his resignation in a letter posted on his Facebook page on Friday, saying his decision followed a period of reflection on the party's internal dynamics and his ability to continue leading the state chapter.

The resignation takes immediate effect, according to the letter addressed to the PDP national secretary and the state secretary of the party in Cross River.

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"As we enter a critical electoral season, I have found it increasingly difficult to reconcile my responsibilities as State Chairman with the prevailing internal dynamics and divergent positions that continue to weaken the party's ability to pursue a clear and united course," he wrote.

Mr Ikem said the party was grappling with a crisis of direction and leadership coherence, warning that the challenges could undermine the sacrifices and aspirations of members who had worked for its success.

He described the decision as difficult but necessary, given what he called circumstances that increasingly challenged the principles, cohesion and sense of purpose that should guide the party.

Despite his concerns, Mr Ikem expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the PDP for five years, acknowledging party leaders and supporters who stood by him during his tenure.

He specifically thanked Senator Sandy Onor and Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe for their encouragement and support during difficult moments in his political journey.

He also acknowledged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and a prominent PDP figure, describing his contribution to their collective political efforts as indelible.

Mr Ikem thanked his supporters across Cross River, particularly the people of Obudu, his immediate constituency, for their loyalty and commitment.

Possible new political direction

Although Mr Ikem did not announce his next political move, his resignation letter suggested that he was considering a new direction.

"Life and leadership often require periods of reassessment and renewal. I believe I have reached a moment where a clearer vision and a new pathway are necessary, both for myself and for those who have entrusted me with their confidence and support," he said.

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He added that future choices should be guided by purpose, clarity and a commitment to advancing the interests of the people.

Mr Ikem, however, did not expressly state that he was leaving the PDP or identify another political party he intended to join.

His resignation follows persistent internal divisions within the PDP, which has faced competing leadership claims and disagreements over the party's direction ahead of future elections.

Mr Ikem has been associated with Wike's faction within the PDP, based on his previously documented political positioning. However, his resignation leaves his current political alignment uncertain.

He ended his letter by reaffirming his commitment to the progress, stability and development of Cross River and Nigeria, while wishing the PDP success in its future endeavours.