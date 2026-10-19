Nigeria: NPFL Sanctions Doma United, Orders Three Home Matches Behind Closed Doors

The sanctions follow the league's findings over the incident during the Matchday Nine fixture played at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday, 17 October

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Doma United ₦5.25 million and ordered the club to play their next three home matches behind closed doors following security breaches and supporters' misconduct during their 1-1 draw with Kun Khalifat FC.

The sanctions follow the league's findings over the incident during the Matchday Nine fixture played at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday, 17 October.

In a disciplinary notice issued on Monday, the NPFL said Doma United failed to provide adequate and effective security, allowing unauthorised persons to gain access to restricted areas.

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The league also cited hostile conduct by the club's supporters towards match officials and officials of the visiting team, as well as gross misconduct towards an away team official after the match.

Doma United, nicknamed the Savannah Tigers, were fined ₦3 million for repeated failures to provide adequate and effective security at their home matches.

The club received an additional ₦1 million fine for the hostile conduct towards match officials and another ₦1 million for the gross misconduct involving an away team official.

A further ₦250,000 was imposed as compensation for the medical treatment of Kun Khalifat head coach Obinna Uzoho, who sustained an injury during the incident.

The financial penalties bring the total sanction to ₦5.25 million, alongside the three-match restriction on spectators at Doma United's home fixtures.

Match commissioner faces demotion

The disciplinary action also extends to the match commissioner, who has been recommended for demotion to a lower league over alleged dereliction of duty, insufficient supervision and inadequate reporting of the match.

The recommendation underscores the league's expectation that match officials and appointed commissioners must ensure proper supervision and accurate reporting of incidents during fixtures.

Doma United have also been warned to strengthen their security arrangements and educate supporters on acceptable conduct, with the NPFL threatening more severe sanctions if the club commits further breaches.

The club has 48 hours from the date of the notice to appeal the sanctions.

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The sanctions come amid continued concerns about security and the protection of players, coaches and match officials at domestic football venues.

By ordering three home matches without spectators and imposing financial penalties, the NPFL has made it clear that clubs must maintain order at their grounds and ensure the safety of visiting teams and match officials.

Violence creeping back

The sanctions against Doma United follow a series of disciplinary actions by the NPFL during the 2026/27 season for misconduct and rule breaches.

On 1 October, Ranchers Bees were fined ₦5 million after their Matchday Six fixture against Rivers United, with the league citing security failures, misconduct by players and bench officials, supporters' behaviour and the holding of match officials hostage after the game.

Four days later, Inter Lagos were sanctioned with a ₦5 million fine and a three-point deduction following incidents involving match officials during their 1-1 draw with Katsina United.

It remains to be seen whether Doma United will appeal the decision within the stipulated period.