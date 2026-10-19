Tunisian Flag - Nearly Two Centuries of History, Identity and Sovereignty

Tunis — Tunisia will celebrate on Tuesday the 199th anniversary of the creation of its national flag, which was designed on October 20, 1827 on the orders of Bey Hussein II, before being officially approved a few years later.

Preserved during the French protectorate and subsequently after independence, this flag remains one of the most powerful symbols of Tunisian national identity and sovereignty.

For historians, the national flag is not merely a legacy of the past, it traces the country's political developments and bears witness to the influence of the successive civilisations that have shaped its territory. Its symbolic significance has also been forged through the struggles and sacrifices made to defend Tunisia's freedom and independence.

Historical roots

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his book "The Tunisian Flag: History, Meaning and Use", retired Colonel Mahjoub Smirani emphasises that the history of the national flag cannot be separated from the country's historical and cultural heritage. From Carthage to the Hafsids, and then to the deys and beys, the various civilisations and dynasties that have shaped Tunisia have used banners adorned with distinctive symbols.

The crescent, the star and the disc featured on the current flag refer to an ancient heritage, predating the establishment of Ottoman rule, he said. However, he indicated that under the beys, the Ottoman flag remained the main military symbol, owing to the political ties linking the Regency of Tunis to the Empire.

A process of gradual emancipation had nevertheless begun under Hammouda Pasha Bey (1782-1814), characterised in particular by increasing autonomy in political decision-making and a gradual assertion of the bey's authority.

Historian Abdessatar Amamou sheds further light on this development. He explains that the concept of a flag, which is relatively recent in Tunisian history, developed notably under the Hafsids, who used ensigns for their naval fleet and in their relations with foreign powers.

The Hafsid flag, known as the Sandjak, was a tricolour ensign, examples of which have been preserved in zaouias - places of worship and remembrance. According to the historian, after being ousted from power amidst the clashes between the Ottomans and the Spanish in Tunisia, the Hafsids are said to have placed this banner in these sanctuaries in order to preserve it and confer a sacred status upon it, whilst awaiting a possible return to power.

Amamou further points out that the Sandjak, adopted by the Husseinites during the Ottoman Empire, featured three colours which he associates with different periods of Tunisian history: red with the Sanhajids, green with the Fatimids and white with the Aghlabids. He added that the Aghlabids, although part of the Abbasid Caliphate, were distinguished by a white standard, whilst black is associated with the history of the Abbasid Caliphate.

These historical references illustrate the diversity of vexillological traditions that preceded the emergence of the modern Tunisian flag.

Birth of national flag

The creation of the current flag occured during a military reorganisation and the gradual assertion of Tunisian autonomy. The French expedition to Algeria in 1830 marked a turning point in this regard. Faced with European military and technological superiority, Hussein II Bey set about modernising the country and establishing a regular army.

It was against this backdrop that the new flag emerged, linked to the early stages of the formation of a national army at La Mohammedia, under the supervision of Grand Vizier Chakir Saheb Ettabaâ.

Historians do not, however, all agree on the exact date of its creation and adoption.

Smirani dates its design to October 20, 1827, on the orders of Hussein II Bey, whilst historian Mohamed Dhouib suggests it was adopted in 1835, noting that the choice of the crescent and star to distinguish Tunisian ships dates back to 1831.

Amamou, for his part, dates the appearance of the current flag to around 1830.

According to Amamou, Hussein II Bey wished to provide Tunisia with its own flag, one similar enough to the Ottoman flag so as not to attract the attention of the Sublime Porte, whilst allowing the regency to distinguish itself from the other provinces of the Empire. Tunisia thus became the first Ottoman province to adopt a distinctive flag.

Inspired by the Ottoman model, the Tunisian flag retains its red background but differs from it through the addition of a white disc in the centre and the red colour of the crescent and star. Today, it consists of a red background, a central white disc and a red crescent encircling a red five-pointed star.

Retired General Samir Chami, for his part, points out that the Tunisian flag is one of the oldest flags in the Arab and Muslim world. Its history is rooted in a much older tradition, as civilisations that predated the modern state also used banners.

Symbolism shaped by history

Whilst the current Tunisian flag is part of a historical continuum, its significance does not rest solely on its colours and designs.

According to Amamou, unlike certain historical banners - notably that of the Hafsids - the flag in use since the 19th century did not necessarily possess such precise historical symbolism from the outset. However, over time it has acquired its legitimacy and authenticity thanks to the sacrifices made by Tunisians in their struggle against oppression and injustice.

The historian also emphasises the unifying role of this emblem, lamenting a tendency to confuse national symbols with other historical or ideological references. "The flag is a symbol of unity amongst a group of individuals who have agreed to live together on the same land," he emphasises.

This view highlights the political and collective dimension of the flag: beyond its origins, it represents a national community united by a territory, a shared history and a common destiny.

From Protectorate to Independence

During the French Protectorate, the Tunisian flag continued to fly, although the colonial authorities also imposed the display of the French flag. Some depictions at the time combined the two emblems, with the French flag occupying a smaller space in the upper corner of the Tunisian flag.

With independence, achieved in 1956, Tunisia reaffirmed the continuity of its national symbol. The Constituent Assembly chose to keep the flag designed under Hussein II Bey, thereby recognising its historical and political significance.

The Constitution of June 1, 1959 officially laid down the characteristics of the flag of the Tunisian Republic in Article 4. The Act of June 30, 1999, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on July 3, 1999, subsequently specified its proportions and the exact rules governing its design.

The flag has therefore undergone no major changes in appearance since the 19th century, despite the profound political transformations the country has undergone. Its enduring nature testifies to its ability to transcend changes of regime and remain a symbol of national continuity.

Flag entrusted to the army

In 1956, President Habib Bourguiba presented the national flag to Chief of the Armed Forces General El Kefi. Since then, the custody of this flag has been closely associated with state institutions, the army and official ceremonies.

Its manufacture is subject to precise standards. The General Directorate of Clothing and Supplies within the Ministry of National Defence is responsible for its production, alongside certain authorised private companies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The legislation specifies, in particular, its rectangular shape, its proportions and the exact position of the white disc, the star and the crescent.

Beyond these regulatory provisions, the flag plays a central role in community life. It is hoisted on major national holidays, notably Martyrs' Day, Independence Day and Evacuation Day. Events are also organised in schools to instil in younger generations the values of citizenship and loyalty to the homeland.

Commemoration renewed each year

Every year, Tunisians celebrate the creation of their flag through various initiatives organised nationwide. In Tunis, Habib Bourguiba Avenue hosts, in particular, the traditional "Flag Parade," a festive march bringing together national associations and organisations.

The Tunisian Red Crescent, the Tunisian Scouts, the National Children's Organisation and the Ibdaa association take part in these events, with the support of Tunis City Council and the Tunisian National Railway Company.

Through these initiatives, the aim is to strengthen the sense of national belonging, particularly amongst young people, and to remind people that the Tunisian flag represents more than just a legacy of the past. It also embodies the continuity of the state, the preservation of collective identity and a commitment to national sovereignty.

Nearly two centuries after its introduction, the Tunisian flag thus remains far more than an emblem flying above public buildings. As the heir to ancient traditions and a witness to the country's political transformations, it has acquired its full national significance through history and the struggles for freedom.

English: Rama Gasmi