Namibia: Para Swimmers Draw Short End of Stick

Four Namibian young para swimmers with different abilities gave their best over four days at the Namibia Aquatic Sports Federation Short Course Nationals at Swakopmund at the end of September, recording personal bests.

Keila de Oliveira (16) of Aqua Swimming & Fitness Club, Namasiku van der Linden (19) and Caitlin Botha (26) of Dolphins Swimming Club, and Owen Ramakhutla (24) of Oranjemund Sand Sharks demonstrated determination and dedication.

Despite the presence of an experienced, qualified multi-class swimming judge, their times recorded at the Dome Cube will not enter the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) database.

The problem stems from a governance dispute involving the Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC), recognised by the IPC, and a separate body established in early 2026 that also uses the NNPC name but is not IPC-recognised.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The NNPC holds the code required to register para-athletes on the IPC system. In late 2025, it decided to freeze registrations while the issue of dual representation remained unresolved.

In mid-2026, the IPC offered to facilitate mediation between the two bodies to establish a single IPC-recognised representative organisation for Namibia. The recognised NNPC accepted, but the parallel committee did not agree to participate. Consequently, the dispute remains unresolved.

Namibian para-athletes have, therefore, been unable to participate in IPC-sanctioned competitions during 2026 to earn recognised international points.

The Windhoek Long Course Nationals in February and the Swakopmund Short Course Nationals in September could not be IPC-sanctioned, leaving athletes' results unrecognised for international rankings.

Namibia's leading Paralympic athlete, Ananias Shikongo, also missed the 2026 Commonwealth Games in July 2026 because he lacked valid IPC registration for the year.

His absence was not a reflection of athletic performance, but a consequence of being unable to compete. This also affects his preparation and competitive pathway towards the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

WORST-CASE SCENARIO

The continued dispute, alongside the respective positions of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, is obstructing Namibia's participation in international para-sport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a worst-case scenario, the IPC could consider suspending Namibia or imposing other restrictions. Such measures would further jeopardise athletes' international participation, rankings and prospects of preparing for and qualifying for the 2028 Paralympic Games.

Clubs, coaches, sponsors, families and supporters would also suffer the consequences.

For athletes who have dedicated years to pursuing the dream of representing Namibia, further restrictions could have far-reaching effects.

Resolving the governance dispute is, therefore, essential to protecting athletes' interests and supporting the continued development of para sport.

A POSSIBLE PATH FORWARD?

All relevant parties - the parallel committee, the NSC, the ministry and the IPC-recognised NNPC - should openly acknowledge the dispute and commit to resolving it constructively.

With the IPC membership gathering scheduled for 7 to 9 November, urgent action could create an opportunity to negotiate a solution before Namibia's membership and participation are considered.

A formal, professionally facilitated mediation process could help resolve outstanding issues and reduce the risk of further disruption or potential sanctions. The two principal parties, in particular, have an opportunity to pursue a solution-focused process that places Namibian para-athletes' interests first.

The question is no longer simply whether a resolution is possible, but whether the parties are willing to take the first step.

Who will take that crucial first step?

· Eline van der Linden is Namasiku van der Linden's mother and has been advocating for the rights of people with disabilities in Namibia in various capacities.