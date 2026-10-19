Namibia: Woman Convicted of Bigamy Blames Poverty for Second Marriage

A woman who has been charged with bigamy has told the Eenhana Magistrate's Court that poverty drove her to marry a second man while she was still legally married to her first husband.

Bigamy is the crime of marrying one person while you're still legally married to another person.

Paulina Shiyanga (43) said this in court after pleading guilty to the charge yesterday.

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She told the court that she married Oscar Mwesigye on 15 April 2011 at Oshakati Magistrate's Court before marrying another man, Tshipadi Muleka, just 42 days later, on 27 May 2011.

The second marriage took place at Eenhana Magistrate's Court.

She admitted she knew she was committing an offence when she entered into the second marriage.

Asked why she proceeded with the marriage despite knowing it was wrong, Shiyanga yesterday told the court she was desperate for financial assistance.

"I just did it because I was in poverty and needed money at the time," she said.

Shiyanga, who is the mother of eight children aged between two and 23, promised the court she would not repeat the offence and appealed for forgiveness.

"I am guilty and I will never repeat it. I ask the court for forgiveness," she said.

According to a police source, Shiyanga allegedly met Muleka, a Congolese national, at a revival church at Omafo in the Ohangwena region.

The source says Muleka allegedly asked Shiyanga to marry him because he wanted to obtain Namibian citizenship.

At the time, Shiyanga was reportedly homeless and struggling to obtain food. Her husband had allegedly threw her out of the house.

She allegedly then agreed to the marriage after Muleka gave her N$2 300.

Shiyanga said the marriages took place at the Eenhana and Oshakati magistrates' courts.

She was arrested in the Oshana region and charged with bigamy last week.

Magistrate Donnevan Schuster convicted Shiyanga of bigamy and she was fined N$4 000 or 12 months in custody.

She, however, remains in custody as she is unable to pay the amount.

"Although this offence is not prevalent in the district of Eenhana, the court has to send a strong message to deter those who may commit this offence. This conduct has no place in society and will not be condoned," he said.

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Public prosecutor Pallhlus Shuudeni represented the state.

Meanwhile, a police source says Shiyanga also married a third man, who has since died.