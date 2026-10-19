Namibia: Govt to Build 50 'VIP' Toilets in Otjozondjupa - 125 Already Built

The government plans to build 50 ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets in five constituencies in the Otjozondjupa region.

The project will add to more than 125 toilets already constructed in the region.

VIP toilets are an improved version of conventional pit latrines, designed to improve sanitation and reduce odours.

The Otjozondjupa Regional Council's procurement management unit announced the planned construction in an invitation for bids dated 15 October.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chief regional officer Gerson Karaerua yesterday said the toilets are intended to help community members, particularly elderly people, who otherwise have to relieve themselves in the bushes.

"The toilets are for everyone in the communities, particularly the elderly and those who do not have toilets to help themselves. We are busy constructing more. So far, more than 125 toilets have been constructed, and we are looking forward to the construction of more toilets," he said.

The facilities are also intended to ease the burden on villagers, many of whom are pensioners and have to walk long distances to find places to relieve themselves.

Karaerua said the government had identified the need to improve access to sanitation in the region.

"The project is part of the government's efforts to improve sanitation so that our people do not have to go to the bushes. Socially, it is a good initiative," he said.

He said the budget for the 50 toilets had not yet been evaluated to determine the total cost of the project.

Karaerua said more than 125 toilets have already been built in the region.

In 2023, former minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving sanitation to protect citizens' health, dignity and quality of life.

The government's efforts included revising the National Sanitation and Hygiene Strategy, which was approved by the Cabinet in October 2022.

The revised strategy set a target of ensuring that 67% of the population had access to basic, sustainable sanitation by 2027, up from 46% at the time.

"The ministry has achieved notable milestones in sanitation, supported by the Namibia Water Sector Support Programme," Schlettwein said at the time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Water Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last month, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform in the Omaheke region handed over 90 VIP latrines to communities in the Aminuis constituency.

The toilets were distributed to three villages: Jakkalsdraai, which received 27, Aroams (43) and Orevia (20).

The toilets were built at a cost of N$3.3 million.