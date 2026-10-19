Namibia: Former First Lady Penehupifo Pohamba Dies

Former first lady Penehupifo Pohamba has died. She was 78.

Pohamba died in a northern hospital on Saturday.

Her son Waldheim Shiluwa has confirmed this to The Namibian.

"Yes, sadly it's true," he said on Sunday.

Pohamba served as Namibia's second first lady from 2005 to 2015. She has not been in good health of late.

The former first lady advocated the empowerment of women to enable them to meaningfully contribute to the development of society. She also fought for the eradication of violence and other forms of injustice against women.

Pohamba is survived by her husband, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, and five children.