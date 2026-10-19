Namibia: Acting PG Imalwa Honours Control Prosecutor Justine Shiweda One Year After Attack

The Office of the Prosecutor General on Saturday visited the family of former control prosecutor Justine Shiweda in the Oshana region one year since she was attacked at Ondangwa.

Acting prosecutor general Martha Imalwa lead the visit, during which a wreath was laid in honour of Shiweda, who died on 7 February this year.

In a media statement issued on Friday, Imalwa says Shiweda's death remains a painful reminder of the dangers faced by those entrusted with upholding the rule of law.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"One year ago, a terrible act of violence robbed our colleague of her safety and ultimately her life. Justine was a daughter, a mother, a colleague, and a dedicated officer of the court," she says.

The Office of the Prosecutor General condemns violence, intimidation and threats directed at prosecutors and other officers of the court, warning that such acts undermine the administration of justice.

Imalwa says the government's measures demonstrate its commitment to protecting the security, independence and dignity of those serving the justice system.

"Justice can only flourish where those who serve it are protected, respected, and empowered to discharge their duties without compromise, "she says.

The acting prosecutor general also conveys her condolences and continued support to Shiweda's family, particularly her two children, parents and siblings.

"We cannot undo the tragedy of 17 October 2025. We cannot return Justine to those who loved her.

"But we can ensure her memory remains alive in the conscience of our institution," Imalwa says.

The office also paid tribute to former prosecutor Corelie Barnard, whose life was cut short while serving the prosecution during Namibia's historic Caprivi high treason trial.

It calls on prosecutors to honour both women by remaining committed to their constitutional responsibilities and serving the Namibian people without fear, favour or prejudice.