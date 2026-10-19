Namibia: From Boccia to Business, Namundyebo Dreams Big

Prince Namundyebo is building a future that extends beyond the limitations society often places on people with disabilities.

The Windhoek-born 21-year-old is a national boccia athlete, entrepreneur and content creator who hopes to inspire young people to pursue their ambitions regardless of their circumstances.

Boccia is a precision sport designed primarily for athletes with physical impairments affecting their motor skills. Players propel balls towards a small white target ball known as the jack, aiming to get as close to it as possible.

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Namundeybo first started playing boccia in 2023, when he was identified by a boccia coach through the Run Along Sports Foundation at the age of 18.

He has since become a member of the Namibian National Boccia Team, representing the country at international competitions.

He attended Charles Anderson Primary School before completing his secondary education at Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School in 2024.

One of his notable achievements came in 2025, when he secured third place at the African Boccia Championships in Egypt.

He also ranks third in Africa and 61st in the world.

Beyond sport, Namundyebo is pursuing his interest in technology through distance learning in computer science and cybersecurity at Harvard University.

His entrepreneurial journey includes Prince Visuals, a business he co-founded with his childhood best friend, who shares his first name.

His interest in business began in secondary school, when he established his clothing brand, I Need My Peace. The brand promotes peace, self-awareness and personal identity.

Through these ventures, Namundyebo hopes to achieve financial independence and eventually create employment opportunities for other young Namibians.

Despite his achievements, he continues to face challenges related to accessibility and transportation.

He says some public spaces and facilities are not adequately designed to accommodate people who use wheelchairs, limiting their ability to move around and participate independently in everyday activities.

He believes accessibility should be considered when planning public infrastructure and transport systems to ensure that people with disabilities can participate fully in society.

Since 2023, Namundyebo has also used content creation to encourage young people, particularly those with disabilities, to believe in themselves and explore opportunities in sport and other fields.

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He draws motivation from his family and friends, particularly his mother, whom he regards as his biggest cheerleader.

He also considers his boccia teammates a second family because of the encouragement and companionship they provide.

Looking ahead, Namundyebo hopes to graduate with good results, become a recognised professional boccia athlete and continue representing Namibia internationally.

He also wants to grow his businesses into successful companies that employ young people, while using his platform to challenge misconceptions about disability.

Through sport, entrepreneurship and his advocacy for accessibility, Namundyebo is working towards a future where young people with disabilities have equal opportunities to pursue their goals and contribute meaningfully to their communities.