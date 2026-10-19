Namibia: Soup Kitchen Needs More Hands to Keep Meals Coming

The Ebenezer Soup Kitchen feeds between 500 and 600 children every Saturday, providing meals and other basic necessities to vulnerable children in the community.

Founded in 2019 by Martha Festus who was 19 at the time, the Windhoek-based initiative in the Havana informal settlement began with a simple idea of helping people in need.

It has since grown into a feeding programme that also provides clothing, sanitary products, first aid and agricultural classes.

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However, keeping the initiative running remains a challenge, particularly due to food shortages, limited sponsorship and a lack of volunteers.

Festus says food shortages were among the biggest challenges, especially when children arrive early hoping to receive a meal.

"Sending a child back home after waking up so early for probably their first meal in so long is one of the most difficult experiences," she says.

The soup kitchen relies on donations and community involvement to continue providing meals and other services to the children.

Festus says the initiative would benefit from more consistent sponsorship, as it currently has no fixed sponsors to guarantee a steady supply of food and other necessities.

She also highlights the importance of partnerships with youth groups, community organisations and businesses in supporting the programme.

"Working together with youth groups, community organisations, business or partners helps the process become easier and faster," she says.

According to Festus, businesses contribute donations that help feed the children, while community members assist with cooking and maintaining order during the activities.

Beyond providing food, the initiative also organises an annual Saturday event that gives children an opportunity to enjoy activities they may not regularly experience.

Festus says the event allows volunteers to interact with the children in different ways and create positive memories through entertainment, face painting, jumping castles and appearances by their favourite artists.

"We get to give them that one experience that they usually don't get," she says.

She adds that seeing the children enjoy themselves was a source of happiness and fulfilment for the organisers.

For the Ebenezer Soup Kitchen, the work extends beyond serving meals. Through its feeding programme and additional services, the initiative aims to support vulnerable children and give them access to basic necessities and enjoyable experiences.

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With the programme assisting hundreds of children each week, continued donations, sponsorship and volunteer support remain important to sustaining its work.