Namibia: When Did Killing Become Normal in Namibia?

opinion

"We give love and loyalty Together in unity," we sing as part of Namibia's national anthem. It is a reminder of the love and dedication we need to show to one another to ensure we live in a peaceful and united nation.

However, the truth and experience of daily life is sadly contradictory, especially when we awake to devastating headlines regularly.

Another life cut short, another grieving family, another traumatised community.

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To an extent, killing has become normalised in Namibia, with young girls and women often victimised.

We listen to the news, read the headlines, whisper "yooh", repost on our social media platforms and discuss it at work and in supermarket lines. Then, we continue with our lives. But what happens to the family members and communities of the victims?

They live with the trauma daily and struggle to move on. Behind every lost life is someone who will never be the same again.

There are relatives who will never hear from their cherished one, children who will never experience their parent's warm presence, and a community shattered, fearing that one of their loved ones may be next.

Sometimes, I sit in silence and wonder how it became so easy for people to destroy human life.

I pause and wonder if those responsible for these heartless, violent acts are ever ever assaulted by a wave of fear, or feeling of remorse.

It is so sad that unresolved anger now results in death. Jealousy is pushing us to tear others down, and human life is sacrificed for self interest. Namibia is sick, Namibia is bleeding. Every life is valuable, and we can not allow murder to become an everyday thing.

We are living in a world where many are fighting battles in silence due to various factors. Be it unemployment, debts, relationship problems, poverty, abuse, depression ...

We need healing. We need to repent of this ill behaviour and consider empathy. Where there is no compassion, violence grows and replicates. We need to learn more about emotional control so that impermanent anger does not drive us into a permanent loss.

The law is very significant. But are court hearings mending shattered hearts? Namibians, we lack humility. We need to reconnect with our humanity. It is very important to learn to forgive and refuse to live in bitterness that leads to rage and vengeance. An eye for an eye can leave the whole world blind. And don't we all just wish to live in peace and safety?

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Fellow Namibians, please start at home and in our communities. Reach out to those you know are struggling. Be kind to one another. Help where you can. Lend a listening ear.

We are all obliged to prioritise unity and accountability as individuals. Only then can we truly sustain the Land of the Brave.