Seychelles: Victoria University's New Campus Plan Expands Ruparelia Group's Education Portfolio With Dr. Sudhir's Approval

Plans for a new Victoria University campus in Naguru are the latest development in the education portfolio of the Ruparelia Group, whose chairman, Sudhir Ruparelia, acquired the university in 2013. Vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga has said construction is expected to begin in 2026, following the unveiling of architectural impressions for the proposed site near Phaneroo Ministries.

The new campus is expected to provide a different physical setting for the university, which currently operates from Victoria Towers on Jinja Road. Muganga described the images as the actual architectural impressions for the project and expressed excitement about turning the designs into buildings that students and staff could use.

Key project details remain outstanding. The university has not publicly stated the construction budget, completion date, detailed facilities plan or a relocation timetable. As a result, the likely capacity of the campus and the timing of any move cannot yet be confirmed.

Victoria University was acquired from Edulink Holdings Limited by Ruparelia in 2013 and moved from Kamwokya to its Jinja Road location. The institution received its charter in August 2022 and says its approach emphasises practical learning and skills for employment and self-employment.

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The group's education interests also include Kampala Parents School and Kampala International School Uganda. Its broader portfolio covers property, hospitality, floriculture, broadcasting and other businesses. The planned campus therefore sits within a wider group strategy that spans several sectors, although the university project itself has its own approval, funding and delivery requirements.

The next stage will be to clarify the project's scope and schedule. For prospective students, staff and families, the most useful updates will be confirmation of construction milestones, the facilities to be provided and any formal decision about moving academic operations to Naguru.