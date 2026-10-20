Seychelles: Naguru Campus Plan Signals Victoria University's Next Development Phase

Victoria University's plan for a new Naguru campus marks a proposed next phase in the institution's development, following the release of architectural impressions by vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, he said, but the university has not announced a completion date or a timetable for moving from its current base on Jinja Road.

The proposed location is near Phaneroo Ministries in Naguru. Muganga said the designs were genuine architectural impressions of the planned campus and expressed enthusiasm about seeing the concept become a physical learning environment. His announcement focused on the designs and expected start of work, rather than on detailed operational arrangements.

The university has not yet published a project budget, construction milestones or a full list of facilities. Without those details, it is too early to determine the campus's planned capacity, the range of student amenities or how the move might affect day-to-day teaching. The institution has also not confirmed whether the new site will replace or supplement its existing premises.

Victoria University is part of the Ruparelia Group, led by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia. He acquired the institution from Edulink Holdings Limited in 2013. The university moved from Kamwokya to Victoria Towers on Jinja Road and received its charter in August 2022.

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The campus proposal has implications for prospective students and staff because the physical environment can shape access to learning spaces, student support and campus activities. Those implications, however, will depend on the final design, facilities and delivery schedule, none of which have been fully detailed publicly.

The announcement should therefore be treated as an early project update. The next information to watch for includes formal construction milestones, the approved scope of the development and a clear statement on whether and when the university intends to relocate.