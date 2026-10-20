South Africa: Rhino DNA and Cartridge Cases - The Evidence That Nailed Kruger Park Ranger Landela

Once regarded as the 'crown prince' of Kruger's rangers, Rodney Landela has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing a rhino in 2016. The conviction rested on extensive forensic evidence that turned a wild dog cover story into an open-and-shut guilty verdict.

When field ranger Hanyi Samuel Ndlovu received a radio instruction to block a white Hilux bakkie speeding away from a shooting scene, he positioned his SANParks vehicle across the four-way junction at the Majekejeni firebreak, about 300m from where the gunshots had been reported.

He took cover behind a tree, his firearm cocked and ready. When the bakkie stopped, he stepped out and ordered the occupants out at gunpoint.

To his surprise, the passenger who alighted was his supervisor, regional ranger Rodney Landela. What followed astonished Ndlovu. Landela ordered the driver, state veterinary technician Kenneth Muchocho, to drive off to find cellphone reception to alert area manager Mbongeni Tukela about the reported gunshots in Block 37 of Kruger National Park's Kingfisherspruit section.

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As Muchocho sped off, Ndlovu told Landela that cellphone signal and clear radio communication were available where they stood. After a brief argument, Landela insisted that he, too, needed to drive off to find reception so he could speak privately to Tukela rather than over the open park radio channel. He said he needed to request armed backup, including a helicopter and additional field rangers.

Landela then climbed into Ndlovu's SANParks vehicle, turned down the vehicle radio and...