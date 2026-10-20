South Africa: The ANC-DA National Coalition Will Survive the Elections, and Could Grow Stronger

These local elections were always going to provide probably the toughest test for the parties in the national coalition. Despite signs that campaigning is testing the current arrangement, the longer-term interests of the ANC and the DA mean the national coalition is likely to survive for some time yet.

While the national coalition has never fit the definition of a "government of national unity", the phrase has gained a certain currency. Whether it be the grand name or the convenient abbreviation (GNU), politicians within it like to use it.

Recent events have raised fears in some quarters that the non-GNU might be headed for extinction.

In the moments after last week's Constitutional Court ruling allowing the ANC to include its previously disallowed candidates, the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, suggested it was time for the DA to leave the coalition.

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Read more Mbalula fires DA warning after ANC's ConCourt victory -- 'Nothing binds us forever' October 15, 2026 He based this on the fact that the DA had joined the case and argued that the ANC's candidates should not be included because that was not consistent with previous rulings.

Mbalula's real point is probably that he is offended that one part of the coalition would try to stop another party from fielding all of its candidates.

Mbalula was no doubt speaking to many constituencies when he made that point.

It is obvious there are people in the ANC who were never happy that the party's leadership decided...