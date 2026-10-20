South Africa: SAA Group CEO Recruitment Drama Takes a New Turn As Seshibe Withdraws Court Challenge

This doesn't clear up the messy recruitment process for the country's national carrier CEO position, but at least the board can continue.

On Friday, 16 October 2026, TGR Attorneys, representing former acting group CEO of SAA, Matshela Seshibe - who is still on special leave - formally notified South African Airways' (SAA's) legal representatives, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, that Seshibe had withdrawn his urgent high court application under case number 2026-252108.

The "T" in TGR is for Peter Tshisevhe, a former SAA board member

The matter was originally scheduled to be heard in the high court (specifically the Gauteng Local Division in Johannesburg) on Tuesday, 20 October 2026. By delivering formal notice to remove the matter from the urgent roll, Seshibe has halted his immediate judicial attempt to force SAA to interview him or interdict the airline from appointing a permanent group CEO.

Catch up Suspended SAA acting CEO takes airline to court for fair shot at permanent job October 14, 2026 When Daily Maverick asked the airline about the recruitment process, corporate affairs chief Mphilo Dlamini confirmed that the process will continue, as SAA had earlier communicated. He also confirmed that "Mr Matshela Seshibe has withdrawn the legal challenge instituted against the airline in relation to his exclusion from the interview stage of the recruitment process for the...