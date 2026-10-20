South Africa: As Climate Shocks Intensify, SA Pushes for More Money to Adapt At COP31

With extreme weather events hitting much of the developing world, including South Africa, throughout the year, the government is set on moving beyond mitigation and barreling toward adaptation at this year's climate talks.

Severe climate shocks, record-breaking temperatures and devastating weather events worldwide have marked 2026 as a standout year for extreme climate events globally.

South Africa has not been spared. In January, historic floods swept through Limpopo and Mpumalanga, killing at least 30 people, damaging thousands of homes and causing billions of rands in infrastructure damage. Four months later, the Western Cape was hit, causing 11 fatalities, displacing over 200,000 people, and battering the province's agricultural sector.

An unfolding Super El Niño threatens a hotter, drier summer marked by drought, wildfires, water shortages, food insecurity and heat-related illness, placing the responsibility on the government to safeguard residents from a warming world.

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That is why, as South Africa heads to the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in November, increased adaptation finance is among the country's top priorities in the climate negotiations.

Adaptation and resilience

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier said that the fact that, at only 4%, Africa's emissions paled in the face of global greenhouse gas emissions made adaptation and resilience one of the main priorities for South Africa, given the country's severe experience with storms, floods and drought.

Speaking at a national stakeholder consultation on South...