South Africa: Unfairly Dismissed Worker Takes On Aspen Pharmacare in Man-Alone Fight for Job

After nearly a decade fighting to clear his name, Roderick Munnick thought he could finally put his unfair dismissal behind him when the labour court ruled in his favour. Aspen Pharmacare's decision to appeal has plunged the father of two back into uncertainty, but he is ready to keep fighting.

"When you are unjustly and unfairly dismissed, it eats away at the very core of your faith and of your belief - and your humanity," says Roderick Munnick, who has spent nearly a decade fighting pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare over a dismissal that upended his life.

The 50-year-old father, who has no legal background, took on Aspen single-handedly in a bid to save his job as a production technician after his lawyers "disappointed" him just weeks before his case, related to inciting employees to participate in an unlawful picket, was due to be heard.

In September 2026, Munnick's determination and refusal to let the corporation trample over him paid off when labour court Judge Molatelo Robert Makhura ruled that Aspen had unfairly dismissed him in 2016 and ordered the company to reinstate him.

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On 9 October, just 15 days after the ruling, as Munnick was beginning to pick up the pieces of his life, Aspen indicated that it would appeal against the judgment.

Having filed a notice to oppose the appeal, Munnick intends, once again, to face the legal battle without legal representation.

"I sort of expected it, 90%. But it only sunk in, like, Sunday. I couldn't move, I...