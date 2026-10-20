South Africa: Port in Peril - Former Transnet Workers Recalled to Cover for Durban Gateway Terminal

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has tried to ease the concerns of a shipping industry which is losing patience with Durban harbour, but workers say they have been short-changed by Transnet's private sector alliance.

Things are heating up in eThekwini - we're not talking about the seemingly early summer in Durban - with Transnet's latest attempt to revitalise the harbour. As we've already explored, the Port of Durban happens to be the busiest container port on the continent.

And Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT), or the artist formerly known as Pier 2, is a key part of the harbour given that it "handles almost half of South Africa's containerised freight volumes", Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy's team estimated.

For context Durban's latest port crisis fuels doubt in Transnet tie-up with private sector September 29, 2026 But in August, switching to a new IT system rocked the boat(s) at DGT. Transnet and International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) - the Philippines-based company with whom it has teamed up to manage DGT - have since scrambled to assure angry shipping companies they can fix it.

On the ground, the picture is considerably less rosy than Creecy's press conference would have you believe.

Running the numbers

As Daily Maverick reported last month, IT changes in mid-August brought cargo to a standstill at DGT, and the delays continue.

The Southern African Association of...