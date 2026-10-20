South Africa: 'Environmental Tragedy' - Mismanagement Blamed for Decline of Gqeberha's North End Lake

North End Lake in Gqeberha is deteriorating as damaged gabions, mounting rubbish and poor maintenance threaten a once-thriving fishing and recreational destination.

An environmentalist has accused the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) of mismanaging North End Lake in Gqeberha, describing its deteriorating condition as an "environmental tragedy".

Nelson Mandela Bay environmentalist Arnold Slabbert said the damaged gabions (wire mesh cages filled with stones) and the need for a major clean-up reflected a failure to properly maintain a water body that once attracted families, recreational anglers and people who relied on fishing for food.

"The people that are supposed to be managing the lake are mismanaging it," said Slabbert.

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The gabions were designed to trap plastic waste before it entered the lake. Slabbert said the system had previously worked well and was intended to be supplemented by charcoal bags to filter the water further. "It worked perfectly before," he said.

Lack of maintenance

The MBDA has acknowledged that the gabions require attention. Its previous maintenance contract, awarded in May 2023 at an annual cost of R787,000, expired on 19 April 2026.

No replacement contract is currently in place. Asked why the process to appoint a new contractor had not been initiated before the contract expired, MBDA marketing and communications manager Nicole Klokow said, "The MBDA is working to correct and move this...