South Africa: Lifesaving World Champs Put Nelson Mandela Bay to the Test

With the Lifesaving World Championships starting on 25 November, repairs, equipment procurement and beachfront safety remain under scrutiny. Community groups are helping with preparations, but a recurring sewage spill near Kings Beach raises further questions about the metro's readiness.

With the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships opening on 25 November, the clock is ticking for Nelson Mandela Bay to get its venues and beachfront ready for an influx of international competitors.

At Newton Park swimming pool, repairs are under way and specialised timing equipment still needs to be procured and installed. At Kings Beach, a recurring sewage spill has raised fresh concerns about one of the event's key venues.

Despite these challenges, municipal officials and Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) say preparations are progressing well and the metro will be ready to welcome the world's top competitive lifesavers.

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Last week, LSA and the City's political head of sport, recreation, arts and culture, Sinebhongo Kwatsha, said work was progressing well and that contracts for the remaining equipment and upgrades would soon be finalised.

TICKING CLOCK No Plan B as Nelson Mandela Bay races against time for Lifesaving World Champs September 10, 2026 "We would like to acknowledge not only the City, but every community organisation that has come on board to assist. This is such an important event for the sport of competitive lifesaving, and for the community of Nelson Mandela Bay, and we are happy to see everyone...