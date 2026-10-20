Nigeria: The APC Presidential Campaign Inauguration

An interesting takeaway is that governance will not come to a halt on account of the campaign, writes Frederick NWABUFO

Beyond its political significance, the APC Presidential Campaign Council Inauguration held last Wednesday was an avouchment of the complexion of leadership in Nigeria today -- expansive leadership. A leadership that pulls together, not puts asunder; which opens itself to new ideas, not keeps out divergent voices; and which considers all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, as a monolith of national development and equal shareholders in nation-building.

In recent history, it is uncommon for political leaders from opposing platforms to converge and affirm their support for the presidential candidate of another party. Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State put it perspicuously when he said that never before in our history had there been such an elite consensus regarding the political future of the nation. It takes rare leadership to possess such an enchanting rallying power. President Bola Tinubu has embraced all. By his body language, bold rhetoric, leadership style, and policies, he has shown he is the leader for all Nigerians.

The broad consensus today is that Nigeria is in trained hands, and its political future is auspicious with the President as its Oracle.

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A fact well-honed at the inauguration was the need to keep the campaign grounded in the sublime. The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, established a fine rule of engagement when he said: "Let the coming election be a contest of ideas, records, and policies and be conducted peacefully and with respect for the Nigerian people, because we know we have done so much for the Nigerian people, and the Nigerian people always respect us."

In campaigns, managing rhetoric is often a fine line, as the opposition may lack the discipline to engage in reasoned conversations. However, it is imperative that ideas govern the public discourse.

An interesting development from the inauguration is that governance will not come to a halt on account of the campaign. It is a common experience in our country for the apparatus of government to sputter to a halt during campaign seasons. Campaigns do not have to be run at the expense of governance. The President will remain focused on governance -- delivering results to citizens whose mandate subsists until May 29, 2027--and, upon its renewal, until 2031. The duty of leadership is to the people, and governance must not be abandoned under any circumstances. This decision by the President is not only patriotic, but judicious.

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Women represent over 52% of newly registered voters in Nigeria, and they constitute the largest voting bloc of actual voters who brave the vagaries of the weather to cast their ballot. Beyond statistics, from inception, the President Tinubu administration has prioritised women and their welfare, with eight serving as ministers, and many heading agencies and holding other key positions across sectors in the administration. In addition, a raft of support programmes for women have been implemented, such as the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up and the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) spearheaded by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which implements national economic empowerment, agricultural support, and scholarship programmes for women, among others.

In his speech, President Tinubu pledged to support the Reserved Seats for Women Bill. He thanked them for their continued support, acknowledged their strength, and canonised them as pivotal mobilisers of the campaign.

The indubitable role of the youth in Nigeria's development was not left on the fringes of the conversation. President Tinubu, as always, emphasised this sovereign Nigerian resource.

A stirring moment came when he referenced the recent 'Shaping the Future Together Colloquium' organized by Mr Seyi Tinubu.

He said: "I saw my son, Seyi's Colloquium, and I am like, very good. That is the way to go; to start to listen to elders and be committed to the nation and nation-building."

Other speakers, including Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, acquitted themselves creditably, emphasising that current reforms are staving off crises for both present and future generations.

Nwabufo is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement