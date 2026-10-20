Nigerian Inventor's Bionic Arm Named Among Time's Best Inventions of 2026

A Nigerian inventor whose struggle to find a prosthetic matching his skin tone inspired a functional bionic arm earned a place on TIME magazine's Best Inventions of 2026 list.

Nigerian inventor Ubokobong Amanam has earned international recognition after TIME magazine named his bionic arm, designed to restore both the appearance and functionality of missing limbs, among its Best Inventions of 2026.

Mr Amanam, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria, announced the recognition in a Facebook post on Thursday, describing it as a milestone for African innovation and a reminder that transformative ideas can emerge from anywhere.

Immortal Cosmetic Art developed the invention, known as the Ubokobong Bionic Arm, after Mr Amanam co-founded the company with his brother, John, following a fireworks accident that cost him his fingers on New Year's Day in 2019.

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According to TIME, Mr Amanam struggled to find a prosthetic hand that matched his dark skin tone after the accident. His brother, a special-effects artist, subsequently crafted a highly realistic artificial hand for him. This experience inspired the brothers to create lifelike prosthetics for other Black amputees.

The project later evolved beyond cosmetic restoration when John, drawing on his special-effects expertise and his brother's background in technology and electronics, developed a prosthetic that combines a realistic appearance with functional movement.

The resulting bionic arm is myoelectric, meaning the user's muscles generate electrical signals that control it. The technology enables amputees to operate the prosthesis through muscle activity rather than relying solely on a passive artificial limb.

TIME said clients in 56 countries were using the device, highlighting the international reach of an innovation that emerged from a personal struggle to find a suitable prosthesis.

In his announcement, Mr Amanam said the recognition was inspired by his experience and the pain he endured after the accident.

"This international recognition is a significant milestone for African innovation and a reminder that world-changing ideas can emerge from anywhere," he wrote.

He added that he hoped his journey would encourage others to persevere, innovate, and develop solutions that can make a lasting contribution to humanity.

The recognition also points to the importance of designing assistive technologies that account for the needs and physical characteristics of users who have historically been underserved by conventional prosthetics.

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For many amputees, prosthetic devices are more than functional aids. Their appearance, fit, and ability to reflect a user's skin tone can affect comfort, confidence, and social interaction.

By combining realistic skin-tone matching with muscle-controlled movement, the Ubokobong Bionic Arm seeks to address both the practical and psychological challenges associated with limb loss.

The recognition places a Nigerian-developed assistive technology among the innovations TIME selected for its 2026 list, drawing international attention to African inventors' ability to develop solutions with applications beyond the continent.

The recognition follows earlier reporting by PREMIUM TIMES on Mr Amanam's work in medical technology. In June, the newspaper reported that he had launched a robotic rehabilitation glove designed to help stroke survivors and people with hand disabilities regain movement. The device features guided hand exercises and mirror-mode training intended to support rehabilitation.

The bionic arm has also attracted international media attention. A Reuters report published in August 2025 examined how the brothers developed the prosthesis to address the shortage of realistic, functional artificial limbs designed for Black amputees.