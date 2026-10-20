Sudan: Darfur Regional Governor Briefs Research Centres, Organisations and Media Representatives in Berlin

- As part of the visit to the Federal Republic of Germany by the Governor of Darfur Region, who is acting as an envoy of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), the Sudanese Embassy in Berlin organised a briefing session at its premises for representatives of research centres and the media.

The session addressed developments in Sudan and efforts to achieve peace and stability. The Governor was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid.

The presidential envoy and the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary spoke about the nature of the war, describing it as external aggression that uses the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and targets the Sudanese people, the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The Governor of Darfur Region affirmed that the government remains open to initiatives that respect Sudan's sovereignty and unity, the choices of its people, and their legitimate rights.

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He explained that any truce that does not disarm the militia, remove it from cities and villages, drive mercenaries out of Sudanese territory, and guarantee the return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will not produce peace. Instead, he said, it would provide a recipe for the continuation of the war, genocide and killing.

Minawi called on the international community to halt external support for the militia, which is prolonging the war and enabling crimes against civilians.

For his part, the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary explained that the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue is an independent initiative owned entirely by Sudanese. He referred to the decisions issued by the President of the TSC as part of efforts to build confidence and facilitate the participation of Sudanese living abroad in the dialogue process. These decisions have been translated into legal and practical measures to ensure their participation.

The Undersecretary described the task of the independent committee, which includes prominent national figures, as preparing the climate and groundwork for dialogue--not managing the dialogue itself. He stressed that Sudanese people would decide for themselves the dialogue's agenda, issues and timeframe.

He called on the international community to support an inclusive Sudanese dialogue that excludes no one. He also highlighted the efforts of the Quintet Mechanism, which could play a supportive role in facilitating the Sudanese dialogue to be held inside the country.

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Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires in Berlin, Ambassador Idris Mohamed Ali, expressed Sudan's appreciation for the humanitarian assistance Germany has continued to provide, calling for its expansion to cover the needs of early recovery and reconstruction.

He described the visit by the Darfur Regional Governor, as the envoy of the President of the TSC, and the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, together with the delivery of a written message from President Al-Burhan to the German Chancellor, as an important milestone in continued communication and positive engagement between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the Berghof Foundation, Der Spiegel magazine, newspapers and humanitarian organisations.