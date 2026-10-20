East Africa: Sudan and IMF Discuss Roadmap Implementation and Strengthening Technical Cooperation

- Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim Mohamed, accompanied by First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Mutasim Abdullah, held a meeting with Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The meeting discussed follow-up on the implementation of the roadmap agreed upon between Sudan and the IMF, as well as strengthening coordination on the technical and institutional requirements for the next phase. These efforts aim to enhance cooperation between the two sides and advance economic and financial reforms.

Both sides agreed to ensure the regular provision and updating of economic and financial data, enabling them to monitor economic developments and assess progress in implementing the roadmap. They also agreed to designate focal points within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Central Bank of Sudan to facilitate direct communication with the IMF's technical teams, accelerate information exchange, and follow up on technical requirements.

The two sides further agreed to develop a technical assistance and capacity-building programme tailored to Sudan's priorities and the needs of its national institutions. The programme will focus on developing public financial management systems, improving the quality of economic and financial data and statistics, and strengthening technical capacities in economic analysis and policymaking.

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The meeting emphasized the importance of continued coordination among the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Central Bank of Sudan, and the IMF, alongside intensified communication and technical follow-up. These efforts are intended to strengthen national institutions' readiness to meet the roadmap's requirements, improve the effectiveness of economic and financial policy management, and support further progress in cooperation with the Fund.