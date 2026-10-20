Nigeria: World Food Day - Gov Mbah Had Created Safe Environment for Large-Scale Agriculture - Nnaji

press release

Mr Sani Friday Nnaji commended Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for creating a secure and investment-friendly environment that is accelerating agricultural transformation, boosting food production and encouraging large-scale farming

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ugwuanama Farms Ltd, Sani Friday Nnaji, has commended Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for creating a secure and investment-friendly environment that is accelerating agricultural transformation, boosting food production and encouraging large-scale farming across the state.

Nnaji, who gave the commendation to mark the third World Food Day celebration under the Mbah administration, attributed the growing confidence of farmers and agricultural investors in Enugu State to the governor's deliberate policies, security interventions and commitment to modernising the agricultural sector.

He said the administration had made significant progress in repositioning Enugu among Nigeria's leading states in agricultural transformation through strategic investments, improved access to farmland, technological innovation and policies designed to attract private-sector participation.

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According to him, the transformation of previously insecurity-prone forests and hinterlands into viable agricultural production zones represents one of the administration's most consequential achievements, particularly for farmers who depend on safe access to their farmlands.

Nnaji praised the governor's sustained efforts to dislodge criminal elements from forests and rural communities, noting that improved security has strengthened farmers' confidence and created opportunities for commercial agriculture to thrive.

He highlighted the deployment of Forest Guards, community policing structures, a Command-and-Control Centre, security drones, AI-enabled surveillance cameras and other modern security infrastructure as critical components of the state government's strategy to protect lives, secure rural investments and restore confidence across farming communities.

He noted that effective security remained indispensable to agricultural development, stressing that farmers could not achieve optimal productivity if they were exposed to harassment, attacks or threats while accessing their farmlands.

The Ugwuanama Farms chief executive also applauded the administration's land reforms and investment-friendly policies, which he said had simplified access to land and strengthened the conditions necessary for commercial farming and agricultural expansion.

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"We, the farmers in Enugu State, particularly Ugwuanama Farms Ltd, are successfully operating in the state today because of the governor's deliberate policies designed to encourage investment, especially in land tenure, which makes commercial farming possible, as well as the flexibility in accessing land and other facilities," he said.

Nnaji further commended Governor Mbah for promoting agricultural mechanisation, innovation and technology while encouraging young people to embrace farming as a viable source of wealth creation and employment.

He cited the Smart Green Schools initiative, which integrates agricultural activities into the learning environment, as a forward-looking strategy for introducing schoolchildren to modern farming practices and developing the next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs.

According to him, the growing emphasis on agricultural production is already contributing to increased food availability and easing food prices, while strengthening the connection between security, economic prosperity and food security.

He maintained that the administration's approach demonstrated that securing rural communities and supporting farmers were essential to achieving sustainable food production and economic growth.

Nnaji congratulated Governor Mbah, farmers, agricultural investors and other stakeholders on World Food Day, expressing optimism that the state's agricultural sector would continue to expand under the administration's policies.

He urged sustained collaboration between government and private investors to consolidate the gains recorded, attract further investments and position Enugu State as a major agricultural hub capable of creating jobs, improving livelihoods and contributing significantly to Nigeria's food security.