Nigeria: Serie A - Udinese Coach Warns Maduka Okoye After Costly Error

Okoye came under scrutiny after his mistake contributed to Udinese's loss at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, prompting Runjaić to address the situation ahead of Sunday's Serie A meeting with Lecce

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaić has warned Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye that costly mistakes could have serious consequences, following the Nigerian's error in the defeat to Torino.

Okoye came under scrutiny after his mistake contributed to Udinese's loss at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, prompting Runjaić to address the situation ahead of Sunday's Serie A meeting with Lecce.

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The Nigerian international, who joined Udinese from Watford in the summer of 2023, has been an important figure for the Italian side. However, his latest error has placed him under pressure to respond with a more assured performance as the team prepare for their next fixture.

Speaking to Udinese's official media, Runjaić confirmed that he had spoken firmly to the goalkeeper about the incident, stressing that players must be held accountable when their decisions affect the outcome of a match.

"A coach must use clear words with his players and I did on this occasion too," Runjaić said.

The Udinese manager added that Okoye understood the consequences of his decision, insisting that the goalkeeper was aware of the role his mistake played in the team conceding.

"He is well aware that his decision led to us conceding a goal. You make many decisions throughout a match, and that was a bad one," he explained.

Runjaić backs Okoye to beome one of Serie A's best Goalkeepers

Despite his frustration with the error, Runjaić remains convinced that Okoye possesses the quality to establish himself among the finest goalkeepers in Italian football.

The Udinese coach believes the Nigerian has the ability to compete with the league's elite, but insists that reaching that level requires consistency and the willingness to deliver his best in every match.

"If he gives it everything he's got, Okoye is one of the five top goalkeepers in Serie A. We work a lot with him," Runjaić said.

The manager also emphasised the importance of learning from mistakes, warning that even a single lapse in concentration or judgement can prove costly at the highest level.

According to Runjaić, Udinese have worked extensively with Okoye, and the priority now is to ensure that he makes better decisions under pressure while maintaining the confidence required to perform in goal.

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"In the past two games we dominated and Maduka did not have to do much. We need to find the right balance between calm and tension. Every mistake can have major consequences, so we mustn't make any," he concluded.

Okoye faces opportunity to respond against Lecce

With Sunday's encounter against Lecce approaching, Okoye will have an opportunity to put the disappointment against Torino behind him and demonstrate that he can respond positively to his coach's criticism.

For a goalkeeper, mistakes are often magnified because they can directly influence results, leaving little room for recovery once an opponent capitalises. The challenge for Okoye will be to maintain his composure and show the consistency Runjaić believes he is capable of producing.

The coach's comments suggest that, despite the reprimand, he has not lost faith in the Nigerian's ability. His backing of Okoye as a potential top-five goalkeeper in Serie A reflects the confidence Udinese have in his talent.

However, that confidence comes with expectations. As the Super Eagles star prepares for the Lecce fixture, he will be eager to deliver a reassuring performance, avoid another costly error and strengthen his position as Udinese's first-choice goalkeeper.