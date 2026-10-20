East Africa: Sudan's Finance Minister Highlights Food Security Challenges At Meeting of Arab Finance Ministers and World Bank President

- Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed, participated in a meeting of Arab finance ministers with the President of the World Bank Group, held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting discussed the key economic and development challenges facing Arab countries and ways to promote economic growth and expand employment opportunities for young people and women. Several ministers emphasised the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and strengthening their role in stimulating economic activity, creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

In his remarks, Dr. Gebreil highlighted the need to take into account the potential impact of developments in the Gulf region on supply chains, transportation costs and production inputs, including agricultural inputs. These developments could drive up production costs and increase pressure on living conditions.

He explained that such developments could compound the challenges facing Sudan in securing its food needs and maintaining stable supplies, underscoring the need for international attention commensurate with the scale of the challenges.

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The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Arab countries and the World Bank Group to address economic and development challenges. There is also a growing need to intensify efforts to support food security, enhance productive capacity and facilitate access to financing for vital sectors, particularly agriculture.

These priorities are especially important for Sudan, as they could help mitigate the impact of external shocks, protect livelihoods and strengthen the economy's capacity to withstand crises and achieve stability.