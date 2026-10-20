Rwanda: EAUR Stun Defending Champions Reg in Five-Set Thriller

East Africa University Rwanda (EAUR) overcame reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC in a thrilling five-set encounter, winning 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12) in their opening match of the 2026/27 Rwanda Volleyball League season.

REG made a strong start, taking the opening set 25-22 on the back of their experience and attacking strength. However, EAUR responded in the second set, with new signings Mohammed Iga, setter Calvin Rugambarara and Bolard Ndayishimiye helping the university side match their opponents' intensity to claim a 25-21 victory and level the match.

REG regained control in the third set, winning 25-17 to move within one set of victory.

EAUR, however, refused to back down. They introduced new signing Patrick Ishimwe in the fourth set to strengthen their lineup. The former Police VC star combined effectively with Mohammed as EAUR raised their level to edge the set 25-23 and force a decisive tie-break.

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The fifth set was closely contested, but EAUR capitalised on defensive lapses and attacking errors from REG to secure a 15-12 victory, completing a dramatic comeback against the defending champions.

"The secret is to play and train harder. Our victory comes from committing fully to the game. When facing big teams like REG, I tell my players not to be afraid because that is how they can raise their level and grow as professionals," EAUR coach Vincent Dusabimana said after the match.

REG coach Benon Mugisha acknowledged that EAUR showed greater hunger for victory as the match progressed, allowing them to build momentum and take control of the decisive stages.

"EAUR played this game hungrier for victory than we did. We also showed aggressiveness in the opening set, but it gradually declined as the game went on. Losing momentum against a team like EAUR gives them the advantage to outscore you," Mugisha said.

Other results

In other men's matches, Kirehe VC defeated RP Ngoma in straight sets, winning 25-13, 25-10 and 25-20.

In the women's category, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) beat RP Huye in straight sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-16), while APR WVC swept past Ruhango VC 3-0, winning 25-11, 25-9 and 27-25.

The second week of the 2026/27 Rwanda Volleyball League season is scheduled to take place at Kirehe Gymnasium in the Eastern Province.