Rwanda: Showbiz - From GTA Vi's Soundtrack to Narnia's Big-Screen Return

From major music stars joining one of gaming's most anticipated releases to a new Narnia adaptation and the return of a popular HBO series, the world of entertainment can stop making headlines.

And this week brings exciting developments across gaming, film and television.

GTA VI soundtrack builds anticipation

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is generating buzz beyond gaming, with its music lineup adding to the excitement ahead of its release.

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Its companion album, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, will feature 34 original tracks, with Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records releasing songs ahead of the launch.

Recent releases include Cardi B's "Don't Chart" and "Flower in a Hurricane", featuring Justice, Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

The soundtrack also brings together artists such as Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen and Rauw Alejandro, among many others.

The album is set for release on November 19, 2026, alongside the game, giving fans another reason to look forward to its release.

Narnia returns with a new adaptation

The first trailer for The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew has been released, offering a glimpse into the fantasy world created by C.S. Lewis.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film explores Narnia's origins and serves as a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, continuing the franchise for a new generation.

The film stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan. It opens in cinemas on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix on April 2.

Girls returns to HBO

Nearly a decade after its original run ended in 2017, HBO's Girls is set to return with a new five-episode instalment, bringing back creator Lena Dunham and familiar faces from the series that defined a generation of viewers.

The comedy-drama followed a group of young women navigating relationships, careers and friendships in New York City.

Its return offers longtime fans a nostalgic reunion with the characters they followed through their twenties, while giving them a glimpse of how their lives may have changed over the years.