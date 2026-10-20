South Africa: Bad Light in the First Proteas-Aussies Test Reignites the Pink Ball Debate

The first three days of the opening match were marred by fading light, and the wrangling about red versus pink balls in Tests resurfaced.

South Africa will be desperate to draw level with Australia in the two old foes' second Test after being drubbed by 214 runs in the opening match of their three-game series, which finished earlier this week in Durban.

Starting on Sunday, 18 October, the next instalment in the trilogy will be played at St George's Oval in Gqeberha, and the final one is set to take place at Newlands in Cape Town from 27 October. To ensure that the last game is not a dead rubber, the Proteas need victory in Gqeberha.

The return of Kagiso Rabada to lead the bowling unit will be a welcome boost after South Africa's decision to field two premier spinners in Durban did not yield the required results. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer managed four wickets between them, but they were often successfully targeted by the Australian batters.

Although Rabada will return after being rested for the first Test as a precaution, the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman remain sidelined.

The Proteas will have learnt some tough lessons in their first Test match since November 2025 and will look to implement them to salvage the series, but a major talking...