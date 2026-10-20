South Africa: Anger, Remorse, Conspiracy Theories - How Sports Fans Cope When Their Club Does Wrong

18 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Rowe

Supporters who live and breathe their favourite club can't even handle the hint of a slight.

Manchester City, one of the world's biggest sporting clubs, has been found guilty by the English Premier League of 114 breaches of its financial rules. The amount in question is close to a staggering £1-billion.

Dyed-in-the-wool fans are acutely sensitive to slights against their teams. So, when caught up in a major sport controversy, their response is often visceral.

Researchers who study sport communication have described a process of "moral uncoupling", through which those fans who identify most deeply with their team separate themselves from its most troubling transgressions when experiencing "collective shame".

Although some Manchester City fans have said that they accept there might have been wrongdoing and are "devastated", "angry" and "sad", many passionate supporters have found forgiveness easily for their team - but they have not extended this understanding to their competitors.

The Sky Blues are majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group through its City Football Group subsidiary, along with 10 other clubs - one in partnership - around the world. These include Palermo in Italy, Girona in Spain, as well as other clubs in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Much has been written about the financial and legal implications of this long-running scandal. Manchester City's...

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