Sudan: UN Condemns Deadly Wave of Drone Strikes in War-Torn Sudan

Drone strikes killed and injured dozens across Sudan on Monday as the ongoing war continues to cause soaring displacement and hunger.

"We are alarmed by the continued deadly drone strikes across the country that are killing civilians, including children, and that are disrupting essential services," UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

The rising use of armed drones during the war between rival militaries comes at a time when 20 million people face acute hunger, with a rising risk of famine in parts of Darfur and Greater Kordofan.

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Fighting erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - former allies who had jointly seized power in a 2021 coup.

This latest escalation comes on the heels of a spate of deadly drone attacks last week.

Bloody Monday

On Monday alone, drone strikes injured at least 19 people in a busy market in Abyei and targeted several locations in the capital, Khartoum, including an area near the airport.

One civilian was reportedly killed and some flights were cancelled following the attacks.

Over the weekend, drone attacks reportedly killed at least 19, including 10 children, and injured others across West Darfur, South Darfur and North Kordofan States.

"We condemn all of these attacks unequivocally," Mr. Dujarric said.

In response to the increasing use of armed drones in Sudan, Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, urged external actors to stop fuelling the violence and drone usage.

She called once gain on the warring parties to return to the negotiating table, during a briefing to the Security Council last Friday.

Aid workers targeted

Another grave concern has been the targeting of aid workers, the UN Spokesperson said.

Since the conflict began, 25 Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers have reportedly been killed while on duty.

He expressed deep sadness over the killing of a Sudanese Red Crescent volunteer last week who was providing first aid at a health centre in Um Darfa in Blue Nile State following a drone attack on the facilities.

"The targeting of those who put their own lives at risk to help others in humanitarian settings is particularly heinous," Mr. Dujarric said, reiterating that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities and personnel, must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

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Crucial aid delivered

Despite these immense challenges, the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to deliver crucial assistance wherever they can, Mr. Dujarric said.

In Central Darfur state, UN partners recently rehabilitated a water facility in Zalingei, restoring access to safe water for some 2,500 people.

More than 2,000 families have received water, sanitation and hygiene support.

"Once again, we need more funding to sustain all of these lifesaving operations," he said, emphasising that Sudan's humanitarian response plan is just over 43 per cent funded.