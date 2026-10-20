Congo-Kinshasa: Fuel Shortages Threaten Companies' Cash Flow in Congo

Fuel shortages in the Congo are threatening the financial stability of many businesses.

A business survey conducted by the General Directorate of the Economy (DGE) in the second quarter of 2026 reveals that 30.4% of the companies surveyed believe these disruptions are jeopardizing their cash flow. At the same time, 43% of companies report incurring significant additional costs that directly reduce their profit margins. These challenges are affecting several key sectors of the Congolese economy, including manufacturing, trade, transportation, and services.

Diesel is the primary product affected by these supply constraints, with more than two-thirds of the executives surveyed citing it as the hardest fuel to obtain. Its availability is crucial because it is essential for both critical transportation operations and the operation of generators, which are used to compensate for recurring power outages. Companies based in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire report persistent supply shortages, which are severely disrupting their day-to-day operations and supply chains.

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The economic consequences of these shortages go beyond mere refueling difficulties. More than half of the companies surveyed report a sharp increase in their operating costs, mainly due to fuel purchases on the black market. Nearly 46% of companies report having experienced slowdowns or partial interruptions in their operations, affecting their productivity. Delivery delays and difficulties in transporting staff are also disrupting established relationships with customers and suppliers.

The current crisis is also fueling the growth of irregular business practices in the market. According to the DGE, 62.7% of the executives surveyed reported clandestine sales and instances of overbilling, which are driving up costs for businesses. Businesses attribute these difficulties to a lack of foresight in procurement, tensions in international markets, and internal logistical constraints. The transport of petroleum products between the cities of Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville is identified as a major problem by economic operators.

Faced with these persistent disruptions, companies are prioritizing measures designed to ensure the long-term security of fuel distribution. More than half of the executives surveyed favor building strategic reserves as a solution to guarantee operational continuity. Others advocate for prioritizing supplies for essential activities and significantly improving existing logistics networks. These requests reflect the concerns of a private sector facing rising energy costs, eroding profit margins, and growing cash flow pressures.

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Key Takeaways

The fuel crisis in the Congo--particularly the diesel crisis--highlights a systemic vulnerability in the national economy. Beyond the immediate financial pressure on businesses--with 30.4% facing cash flow threats and 43% experiencing reduced profit margins--the situation reveals deeper infrastructure and governance challenges. Reliance on generators due to power outages, combined with fuel supply difficulties, creates a cumulative effect where one failure exacerbates another. Rising operating costs, driven by purchases on the black market, not only erode profitability but also foster an environment conducive to illicit trade, with 62.7% of executives reporting clandestine sales and overbilling.

This informalization of the market further destabilizes prices and supply chains, making planning and forecasting extremely difficult for legitimate businesses. The identified issues, such as a lack of foresight in procurement and logistical obstacles--particularly between Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville--highlight the need for robust national energy strategies and improved infrastructure. The private sector's call for the establishment of strategic reserves and priority supply for essential activities reflects a desperate attempt to mitigate risks in an unpredictable operational landscape, signaling a critical need for government intervention and long-term solutions to ensure stability and economic growth.