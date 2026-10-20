Senegal Receives 57 Million Euros From OPEC Fund for Food Security

Senegal has signed a financing agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development. This agreement, worth 57 million euros, or 37.4 billion CFA francs, aims to strengthen the country's food security and agricultural resilience. The agreement was signed on October 13, 2026, on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF annual meetings in Bangkok, Thailand. This partnership supports Senegal's goal of achieving food sovereignty.

The allocated funds are intended to boost domestic food production and strengthen rural livelihoods. They will also help farmers adapt to the challenges of climate change. This funding will support a national food security initiative expected to benefit approximately 900,000 people. Half of these beneficiaries are women, and the other half are young people.

The agreement covers Senegal's Food Sovereignty Strategy Support Project (PASS), which targets 10 of the country's 14 regions. The project aims to improve water management on 1,500 hectares of farmland. It also provides for the construction or rehabilitation of approximately 330 kilometers of rural roads. In addition, the PASS will support more than 2,200 farms and improve the network of food storage and processing infrastructure.

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For OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, food security depends on farmers. Improved access to water, modern farming methods, and markets will enable rural communities to produce more and earn higher incomes. This investment will strengthen Senegal's ability to feed its growing population. It will also create new opportunities for women and young people.

The Food Sovereignty Strategy Support Project aims to increase agricultural production and reduce the country's dependence on food imports. It emphasizes climate-smart agriculture and improved access to agricultural inputs. The project will also strengthen links between farmers and local markets. This support is a key step in Senegal's food sovereignty strategy.

Key Takeaways

The 57 million euro grant from the OPEC Fund for International Development to Senegal represents a strategic initiative for the country's food security and agricultural resilience. This investment is directly aligned with Senegal's national goal of achieving food sovereignty by reducing its dependence on imports and boosting local production.

The approach is holistic, targeting not only increased production but also improved rural living conditions and adaptation to climate change--all crucial elements for long-term stability. By focusing on access to water, modern agricultural techniques, and markets, the project aims to empower farmers, who are considered the cornerstone of food security by the OPEC Fund. The expected benefits are numerous and tangible, including improved water management across 1,500 hectares, the construction or rehabilitation of 330 km of rural roads to facilitate market access, and support for more than 2,200 farms.

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Furthermore, the focus on women and youth--who account for half of the 900,000 beneficiaries--underscores the commitment to inclusive and equitable development. This project, covering 10 of the 14 regions, is fundamental to Senegal's ability to feed its growing population while creating sustainable economic opportunities and strengthening resilience in the face of environmental challenges.