Somalia: Ethiopia Warns Somaliland Recognition Could Strengthen Al-Shabaab, Somaliland Officials Push Back

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has warned that recognizing Somaliland could undermine regional counterterrorism efforts and strengthen Al-Shabaab, while Somaliland officials have rejected the security concerns, arguing that recognition would instead enhance regional stability and advance Ethiopia's economic and strategic interests.

Speaking to i24NEWS' Middle East Now, Ethiopia's ambassador to Israel, Tesfaye Yetaye Anteneh, said recognition could prompt Somalia to demand the withdrawal of Ethiopian troops deployed in the country as part of regional counterterrorism operations.

"The moment, for example, Ethiopia recognizes Somaliland, the Somali government will request Ethiopia to withdraw its troops from Somalia," Anteneh said, warning that Al-Shabaab could exploit the resulting security vacuum to launch attacks in Somalia, Somaliland and potentially Ethiopia.

The ambassador's remarks come amid renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia and escalating tensions between Addis Abeba and Asmara, raising concerns about a wider regional confrontation. Ethiopia has accused Eritrea of violating its sovereignty by deploying troops inside Ethiopian territory, allegations Eritrea has rejected while accusing the Ethiopian government of preparing an "unprovoked war of aggression."

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Anteneh said Eritrean forces remained in five localities in the Irob area of northern Ethiopia and called on the international community to pressure Asmara to withdraw its troops. Eritrea has also denied supporting Tigrayan rebel forces.

Somaliland rejects security concerns

Saeed Ibrahim, editor of the Somaliland Chronicle, challenged Ethiopia's assessment, arguing that Somaliland's record of preventing Al-Shabaab from establishing a significant operational presence within its territory undermines the ambassador's concerns.

"I just don't agree with him," Ibrahim said during the i24NEWS programme, adding that he expected Ethiopia and Somaliland to resume negotiations over maritime access because of their closely aligned economic and strategic interests.

Somaliland's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Hagi, similarly argued in an October 15 post on X that recognizing the territory would strengthen Ethiopia's security rather than expose it to additional threats.

"I am convinced the opposite is true: Ethiopia stands to gain enormous strategic, economic, and security benefits by recognising Somaliland, with zero security threat," Hagi wrote.

He described Somaliland as "a strategic asset, not a security liability," citing its record against Al-Shabaab and piracy. Hagi also argued that Somalia's growing relationships with Ethiopia's regional rivals posed a greater strategic concern for Addis Abeba than Somaliland's pursuit of international recognition.

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Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access

Ethiopia has been landlocked since Eritrea's independence in 1993 and remains heavily dependent on neighbouring Djibouti for maritime trade. Anteneh described securing sea access as an economic and strategic necessity for a country with a population exceeding 130 million.

In January 2024, Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a memorandum of understanding proposing access to the coastline and the possibility of diplomatic recognition. The agreement triggered strong opposition from Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory.

Ethiopia has yet to formally recognize Somaliland, despite Israel becoming the first United Nations member state to do so in December 2025.

Somaliland officials maintain that recognition would provide Ethiopia with economic opportunities through the strategic Port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden while strengthening cooperation on regional security.

The dispute has gained renewed international attention following remarks by US President Donald Trump describing Somaliland as a "totally different country" from Somalia. Although the comments prompted celebrations in Somaliland's capital, Hargeisa, no formal change in US recognition policy has been announced.

For Addis Abeba, the question remains how to balance its pursuit of maritime access with its security cooperation with Somalia and the diplomatic consequences of recognizing Somaliland. Somaliland officials, meanwhile, argue that formal recognition would advance shared economic and security interests across the Horn of Africa.