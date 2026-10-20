Ethiopia: Oromo Intellectuals Back Ola-Fano Membership in New Armed Alliance, Call for Inclusive Transition in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — A group of Oromo intellectuals and public figures has backed the Oromo Liberation Army's (OLA) participation in a newly formed opposition coalition that includes the Amhara Fano movement, describing the alliance as a potential opening to address Ethiopia's deepening political crisis while calling for an inclusive transition that safeguards the rights and political aspirations of all communities.

In a statement released Saturday October 17, and titled "Statement by Oromo Intellectuals on Ethiopia's Political Crisis and the Need for an Inclusive Transition," the signatories described the formation of the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Coalition for Survival, also known as the Alliance for Survival, and the OLA's participation in it as "a significant first step toward finding a way out of a protracted crisis."

The statement comes amid a widening debate among Oromo political constituencies over the OLA's decision to join forces with movements whose historical grievances, political objectives and national aspirations differ significantly from those of the Oromo. While some question whether the alignment can "safeguard Oromo interests", others frame the coalition as a "northern front" against a government led by an Oromo prime minister.

Supporters, meanwhile, argue that Ethiopia's interlocking conflicts and political grievances require cooperation among opposition forces that have long operated separately.

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The intellectuals' statement makes the case for the third position, arguing that historical antagonisms should not prevent political cooperation when the country faces a crisis that threatens its stability and the rights of its peoples. However, their endorsement is accompanied by a warning that removing the current government would not, by itself, guarantee democracy, peace or justice.

"The weakening or removal of an existing political order does not automatically produce democracy, peace, or justice," the signatories said, urging the alliance and other political stakeholders to establish a credible, inclusive transitional process.

A new alliance amid Ethiopia's fractured opposition landscape

The Alliance for Survival was announced on September 20, 2026, bringing together seven opposition and armed groups: the Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM), the OLA, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), the Afar National United Revolutionary Front (ANURF), the Benishangul Peoples' Liberation Movement and the Gumuz Peoples' Democratic Movement.

The coalition announced its intention to "remove" Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government militarily and establish a transitional administration, citing nationwide insecurity, armed conflict, displacement, poverty and human rights violations.

For far too long, Ethiopia's opposition political landscape has been characterized by cycles of violence, mutual suspicion, and division

Its formation brought together groups with distinct political objectives and constituencies, including former adversaries associated with the war in the Tigray region.

Internationally, the alliance's formation drew criticism from several countries and blocs, including the European Union.

Less widely reported, however, is the debate it has sparked among Oromos in Ethiopia and abroad, which made OLA's participation particularly contentious because of the historical and political divisions between Oromo and Amhara constituencies and the competing interpretations of what cooperation with Fano could mean for Oromo national aspirations.

The intellectuals argue that Ethiopia's opposition landscape has been weakened by fragmentation, mutual suspicion and conflicts between communities that have diverted attention from underlying political grievances.

"For far too long, Ethiopia's opposition political landscape has been characterized by cycles of violence, mutual suspicion, and division," they said.

They further accused the government of repeatedly turning legitimate political grievances into "horizontal conflicts between communities," deepening mistrust and ethnic antagonisms while making collective political solutions more difficult.

The statement's central argument is that Ethiopia's multiple conflicts cannot be resolved sustainably if political forces remain divided along historical, ethnic and ideological lines.

OLA-Fano alignment divides Oromo opinion

The OLA's participation has intensified debate among Oromo political constituencies, with disagreements centering on whether cooperation with Fano is a necessary strategic response to the national crisis or a potentially damaging compromise of Oromo political interests.

One position rejects the alliance on the grounds that a shared opposition to the federal government does not resolve fundamental differences over national self-determination, historical accountability, territory and security. Supporters of this perspective argue that the OLA cooperation with Fano will not "subordinate Oromo aspirations" to a broader coalition's political objectives.

A second position interprets the alliance as a "northern political and military front" against a government led by an Oromo prime minister. Supporters of this framing present the OLA's participation as contradictory to the movement's stated commitment to "Oromo rights and political aspirations."

A third position defends the coalition as a pragmatic response to a nationwide crisis that individual opposition movements have been unable to resolve independently. Its proponents argue that cooperation need not mean "ideological convergence or the abandonment of distinct national aspirations"; rather, it can create an opportunity to pursue a common political opening while addressing disagreements through negotiation.

The intellectuals' statement aligns with the third position, arguing that Oromo political aspirations and rights must remain central to any political process without being pursued in isolation from the legitimate aspirations of other peoples.

"Whatever differences exist regarding the country's past and future, the peoples of Ethiopia must not be made enemies of one another while their common political grievances remain unresolved and their shared future uncertain," they said.

"The struggle for justice and freedom must not become a struggle between communities," the statement added.

The argument places responsibility on the alliance to demonstrate that its members can cooperate without sacrificing the rights, dignity and political agency of the communities they claim to represent.

OLA leadership defends participation

The debate has also drawn responses from the OLA leadership. OLA leader Kumsa Dirribaa, popularly known as Jaal Marroo, and his senior adviser, Jaal Jireenyaa Guddataa, have appeared in various media interviews to defend the decision of the group to participate in the coalition. Jaal Marroo admitted that there were around 20 meetings that took place between OLA and the remaining members of the Alliance prior to its announcement.

Both have also argued that the OLA should not remain isolated from other opposition forces at a time when the Oromo people are facing what they describe as one of "the most brutal regimes" in their history.

In the letter issued over the weekend, the group of intellectuals and public figures do not dismiss the concerns being raised in the ongoing debates. They call on Oromo civic actors, intellectuals and political stakeholders to scrutinize the alliance's objectives, commitments and long-term implications, while cautioning against rejecting it reflexively because of historical antagonisms or partisan interests.

"Legitimate questions concerning emerging political alignments, their objectives, commitments, and long-term implications must be examined openly and critically," they said.

The crisis now engulfing the entire country began in Oromia eight years ago

The statement also urges the alliance and its constituent organizations to establish "credible mechanisms for resolving disagreements."

Intellectuals link national crisis to grievances in Oromia

The signatories argue that the crisis now affecting Ethiopia has deep roots in Oromia, where the conflict between government forces and the OLA has persisted for years.

"The crisis now engulfing the entire country began in Oromia eight years ago," the statement said.

The intellectuals also cited a statement they attributed to the head of the Oromia Prosperity Party: "We do not bother to catch the fish (the OLA); we will rather drain the sea (the Oromo)."

They argue that the statement reflected a policy of collective punishment against the Oromo population, which they describe as the OLA's social base, and contend that the consequences included civilian deaths, displacement and widespread suffering. These are allegations and characterizations made by the signatories.

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Their broader argument is that militarized responses to political opposition have contributed to a nationwide crisis in which multiple communities face insecurity, displacement and political exclusion.

"A political arrangement that protects the rights, dignity, and agency of all communities offers a more sustainable basis for addressing the country's interconnected crises," they said.

Cooperation does not require forgetting history. It requires confronting history honestly and refusing to remain its prisoners

For the signatories, the challenge is to ensure that cooperation across political divides does not come at the expense of Oromo aspirations or the rights of other communities.

Call for a credible and inclusive transition

The intellectuals' most consequential qualification concerns what would follow the removal of the current government.

They warn that without a credible transitional arrangement, Ethiopia risks reproducing existing patterns of exclusion and political domination under a different configuration of power.

The statement calls for a process involving "all relevant political stakeholders, including armed and unarmed opposition groups, civil society, and representatives of Ethiopia's diverse nations and nationalities."

Such a transition, the signatories argue, must respect distinct political identities and legitimate national aspirations, protect civilians and allow Ethiopia's peoples to determine their political future freely, without coercion or predetermined outcomes.

The signatories called on the Alliance to move beyond military coordination and develop a credible political framework capable of accommodating its members' divergent objectives.

The statement, signed by prominent figures including Professor Mohammed Hassan, Professor Ezekiel Gabbisa, Baqqalaa Garbaa, Dr. Milkeessaa Miidhagaa, Dr. Bayaan Asoobaa and Jaal Jireenyaa Guddataa, presents cooperation as an opportunity to break from the fragmentation that has characterized Ethiopia's opposition politics.

"Cooperation does not require forgetting history," the signatories said. "It requires confronting history honestly and refusing to remain its prisoners."