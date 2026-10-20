Ethiopia: From Military Victory to Political Settlement - Why Ethiopia's Real Test Lies Beyond Controlling Mekelle

Addis Abeba — Mekelle, the capital of Tigray Regional State, has now changed hands three times in six years. Federal forces took the city in November 2020, within a month of the last war beginning; Tigrayan forces retook it in June 2021. On 3 October 2026, federal troops and the allied Tigray Peace Force entered it again, after the TPLF announced that it had withdrawn and that its regional administration would "temporarily move out" of the capital. The mood in parts of Addis Abeba is triumphant. It should be sober.

This round began on 23 September, when Tigrayan forces launched an offensive into Afar and Amhara. The momentum soon reversed; government-aligned forces have since also entered Adigrat, near the Eritrean border, and Axum. On 11 October, according to local media, Getachew Reda, now the prime minister's adviser on East African affairs, declared the war over and said Tigray would be run by a federal command post for six months before elections. The TPLF leadership, now in the northern countryside, has announced a shift to "mobile warfare."

Taking a city is a military event. Settling the question that produced the war is sociological: who belongs to the political community, on what terms, and who has the authority to decide.

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My argument is this. The war is rooted in an unresolved bargain at home; the regional realignment that now sets rival Gulf- and Egypt-led alignments against each other across the Horn raises its stakes and supplies its patrons. Ethiopia is stronger in external terms than at any point since 2018, yet thinner in the social foundations of authority: the willing consent of its own regions. Whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emerges as the Horn's pivotal statesman or as the manager of a permanent counterinsurgency depends on what Addis Abeba does with Mekelle, not on the fact of having taken it.

Tigray's unfinished peace, Ethiopia's unsettled state

The federal government's case deserves to be stated at full strength, because much of it is sound. The Pretoria Agreement of 2022 required the disarmament of Tigrayan forces, and disputes over disarmament and the TPLF's legal status were never resolved. In 2025 a TPLF faction forced Getachew Reda out of the interim administration; in May 2026 the party reinstated the pre-war regional council, which elected Debretsion Gebremichael as president, outside the framework Pretoria had set. By mid-year, Tigray's authorities were declaring that the agreement "has collapsed," and on 23 September, it was Tigrayan forces that went on the offensive. No sovereign state tolerates a second army answering to a rival government.

That case is strong, but it is not the whole account. A detailed Al Jazeera reconstruction found that while the TPLF retained an organizational and security role the agreement was meant to diminish, the federal government also failed to deliver important parts of the settlement. The June national elections were not held in Tigray at all. Meanwhile, Tigrayans lived what a contributor in these pages called peace on paper and suffering in practice. By May, Addis Standard was reporting allegations of forced conscription across Tigray, with opposition parties such as Salsay Weyane Tigray demanding an end to what Tigrayans call gifa. Prolonged deprivation converts political grievance into everyday humiliation, the raw material of mobilization. Tigrayan dissent also shows that Tigray is not a single political subject. Any settlement that treats the TPLF as the sole voice of Tigray, or all Tigrayans as the TPLF, will misread the society it seeks to pacify.

Taking a city is a military event. Settling the question that produced the war is sociological."

By September, Ethiopia contained two authorities claiming to govern the same territory, each with its own army. Charles Tilly called this condition multiple sovereignty and treated it as the defining feature of a revolutionary situation. The war is therefore less about resources or ideology than about statehood: whether Ethiopia's federation is a union of self-governing nations that may bargain with the center by force or a sovereign state that monopolizes legitimate coercion and negotiates only through its institutions.

Alliance of the aggrieved

Days before the offensive, seven armed movements, including the TPLF, the Amhara Fano National Movement, and the Oromo Liberation Army, announced an alliance pledging to work toward the fall of Abiy's government and its replacement by a charter-based transitional administration. Fano fought alongside federal forces against the TPLF in 2020-2022, and Amhara and Tigrayan nationalists still claim the same land in Western Tigray.

Sociologically, this is a negative coalition, bound by a shared adversary rather than a shared vision. Such coalitions are strong at the moment of mobilization and brittle at the moment of distribution, because what each member ultimately wants is indivisible: Welkait cannot belong to both Amhara and Tigray. The fissures also run through, not merely between, these constituencies. The Tigray Peace Force, a Tigrayan militia aligned with Addis Abeba, helped take Alamata and entered Mekelle beside federal troops, and Getachew Reda, once the TPLF's most visible spokesman, returned to the city as the face of federal authority. The war over Tigray is also, increasingly, a war within it.

Yet a fractious coalition is not an impotent one. Fano holds towns in southern Wollo and northern Shewa, and the TPLF left Mekelle without a street battle, preserving its fighters, much as it withdrew to the highlands in 2020 before returning in 2021. Analysts at the Critical Threats Project judge the movement weaker than in the last war, citing thinner popular support and Ethiopia's improved drones. They may be right. But insurgencies need not win battles; they need only outlast a state's patience.

After Mekelle: Control without consent

The capture of Mekelle by federal forces has not ended multiple sovereignty; it has changed its form. Two governments in one region have become a government in the towns and an insurgency in the hills. The question now is whether the authority that holds Mekelle can become one Tigrayans obey without being compelled.

The first days show how steep that climb will be. Federal forces did not inherit a city ready to be governed. Residents described a security vacuum and looting of government offices, and the UN reported that warehouses run by a UN agency and aid organizations had been looted. The fighting has been costly: hospital sources told the BBC that at least 52 civilians were killed in three days around Alamata, and a humanitarian source estimated at least 150,000 displaced in Afar. All this falls on a region already in drought, where, according to the regional disaster agency, 3.9 million people, more than half the population, needed emergency food assistance. An administration that arrives by arms will be judged by bread, and it will be judged quickly.

A command post followed by elections has a logic, but it is an instrument of what sociologist Michael Mann called despotic power, the capacity to act without negotiating with society. Despotic power can take a city; only infrastructural power, the routine capacity to deliver law and services with local cooperation, can hold it. The Tigray Peace Force gives the federal presence a Tigrayan face, but it also risks turning a federal-regional war into an intra-Tigrayan one, in which those who fought beside Addis Abeba are seen by their neighbors as agents of conquest. Success over the next six months will be measured not in towns held but in whether cash, fuel, and food move; whether the displaced of Western Tigray can go home; and whether Tigrayans who belong to neither the TPLF nor the Tigray Peace Force can organize, compete, and win.

Mandate and monopoly

The Prosperity Party comfortably won June's elections, taking 438 of the 486 seats for which results were declared. The vote supplied a procedural mandate. It could not, by itself, supply what Max Weber treated as the substance of legitimacy: a belief among the governed that authority is rightful. Elections were not held in Tigray, Fano has held swathes of the Amhara countryside since 2023, and the OLA has fought in Oromia since 2018. Before the vote, an Addis Standard op-ed described the ruling party's method as procedural authoritarianism, power exercised through rather than against formal institutions. Where institutions cannot carry competition, it migrates to arms. The National Dialogue Commission might have been a bridge, yet even its Tigray agenda-gathering forum had to be moved to Addis Abeba.

Battlefield success can deepen state authority; Tilly's observation that war made the state is not wrong. But in Ethiopia, war has unmade regimes as often as it has made them; the Derg fell to a coalition of regional fronts. The temptation after Mekelle will be to treat armed opponents purely as criminals rather than as expressions of unresolved political questions. A Tigray election held under a command post, without credible guarantees for the TPLF's rivals or a path back for its rank and file, would reproduce the June pattern at regional scale: a mandate without consent.

Abiy's two ledgers

The external ledger is strong. In June, the IMF reported improving output, exports, reserves, and revenue, alongside declining inflation, as it reached agreement on the fifth review of Ethiopia's program. By external measures, Abiy is stronger than at any point in his tenure.

The domestic ledger is harder. The coalition now arrayed against him includes his two most important wartime partners of 2020: Fano and Eritrea. Supporters of the government will say each broke away over its own ambitions: Fano over the reorganization of regional special forces, Asmara over a Pretoria process to which it was not a party. Critics see a pattern in which alliances rest on personal bargains rather than institutions and dissolve once those bargains are spent. Either way, Ethiopia's wartime friendships have proved less durable than its enmities.

The 2019 Nobel laureate, honored for making peace with Eritrea, now accuses Asmara of sending troops into Tigray. In a February letter to Addis Standard, former foreign minister Gedu Andargachew said that Eritrean and Ethiopian forces operated "as a single force" until the Pretoria ceasefire, an account that contradicts the prime minister's own. An unreckoned war tends to seed the next one. If military advantage is now followed by political inclusion, Abiy will emerge as the Horn's indispensable statesman. If it is followed by reprisal and exclusion, he risks winning a war and losing the peace for a second time.

Access to the sea and the logic of encirclement

No issue has shaped the regional reading of this war more than Abiy's quest for the sea. He has called the loss of Assab a historical mistake whose reversal is "a matter of time," while insisting that Ethiopia has no intention to invade Eritrea.

The war has turned that ambition into a concrete vulnerability. Fighting in Afar threatened the routes from Djibouti through which most Ethiopian imports, including fuel, pass. A state of Ethiopia's size that depends on a single corridor through a contested borderland is not simply a trading nation with a logistics problem; it is a sovereignty with a hostage. Since Mekelle fell, the Eritrean dimension has moved from allegation towards confrontation. Ethiopia has accused Eritrea of a territorial incursion and demanded the withdrawal of its troops and told the UN Security Council that Eritrean troops had advanced up to 60 kilometers into Tigray. Asmara denies any incursion and has asked the Council to intervene, calling Ethiopia's conduct a pretext to seize Assab. The scale of any Eritrean deployment has not been independently established. But on 5 October, in his re-inauguration address, Abiy reiterated that Ethiopia must have access to the Red Sea. Maritime access, national security, and the war have fused into one question.

Addis Abeba's practical response has been quieter than its rhetoric and probably wiser. On 24 September, Abiy stood beside Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh to announce a $660 million refined-fuel pipeline from Damerjog to Dewele. The pipeline makes a neighbor a stakeholder in Ethiopia's security rather than an object of its ambition. This magazine warned in 2024 that a country ravaged by internal crises can neither shape nor safeguard its national interest. The most serious threat to Ethiopia's maritime lifeline in 2026 has come not from foreign navies but from fighting in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray. Sea access is a legitimate national aspiration, but its first line of defense runs through domestic peace.

Two blocs, both fluid

Those coastal anxieties have found patrons. The Institute for Economics and Peace describes an emerging UAE-Israel-Ethiopia axis set against a Saudi-Egypt-Türkiye reaction. In July, Saudi Arabia launched a 14-nation Red Sea maritime coalition that included Egypt, Türkiye, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia, but not the UAE. On 4 October, the day after Mekelle fell, the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan converged at El Alamein; their declaration did not name Ethiopia but asserted that Red Sea governance belongs to littoral states and restated Egypt's demands on the dam.

Sudan is where the blocs collide. Sudan's army-aligned government has alleged that drone attacks on its territory originated from Ethiopia, which Addis Abeba rejects as baseless, and a Reuters investigation reported that Ethiopia was hosting an RSF training camp. Ethiopia's army chief, in turn, accuses foreign powers of "pushing, supporting, and supplying" the new alliance, naming Eritrea, Sudan, and Egypt, all of which deny it. On 1 October, Ethiopia closed its embassy in Eritrea and expelled Eritrean diplomats; Asmara severed relations. Whatever the truth of each allegation, proxy war is a currency that circulates in both directions.

Ethiopia has won wars before. What it has rarely done is win the peace that follows."

The Nile runs through the same ledger. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was inaugurated in September 2025, and in February Cairo denied a report that it had offered to help Ethiopia secure Red Sea access in exchange for flexibility on the dam. The two dossiers have become one bargaining space. No battle changes hydrology; what war changes is the cost of Egyptian pressure. If Ethiopia emerges cohesive, pressure exerted through its internal fault lines loses value. If the war drags on, Cairo gains leverage without firing a shot.

These alignments are not alliances. Somalia joined the El Alamein summit yet kept cooperating with Addis Abeba, and its president met Abiy as recently as 28 September. Ethiopia's BRICS membership, shared with Egypt and the UAE, is insurance, not protection. Washington, which let its Eritrea sanctions lapse, citing US interests in the Red Sea while also imposing visa restrictions on "hardline members" of the TPLF, offers neutrality, not guarantees. Neither camp can impose an order on the Horn. The decisive variable is Ethiopia's internal cohesion: a united Ethiopia is a regional pole; a divided one is a regional battlefield.

Four futures

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The first is coerced consolidation, and it is now the government's declared path: a command post, a coalition fragmenting along its fault lines, and separate settlements with its members. It can succeed only if it brings a credible process on the disputed territories, reconstruction, an election open to Tigrayans of every persuasion, and a national dialogue that includes those who fought. That requires a political generosity the government has not yet demonstrated.

The second is protracted insurgency. The TPLF has given up the towns, not the war. Its leaders have promised further operations from the northern highlands, the terrain from which it returned in 2021. A mobile campaign alongside Fano and the OLA would mean a war of attrition that drains the economy and invites proxy intervention.

The third is regionalization, and it is no longer hypothetical: severed diplomatic relations, rival letters to the Security Council, and reported Eritrean deployments on Ethiopian soil, layered onto Sudan's war. The EU has urged both governments to de-escalate, and the International Crisis Group has called for former AU envoy Olusegun Obasanjo to be brought back into mediation and for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to coordinate to keep a Red Sea front from opening.

The fourth is a positive-sum Ethiopia. It reaches the sea not by redrawing borders but by rewriting interests: a guaranteed port and corridor arrangement in which Eritrea keeps sovereignty, Ethiopia holds equity and access, and neighbors share in its markets. The dam generated 52 percent of Ethiopia's electricity-export revenue in 2025/26, according to the state utility; the planned Bishoftu airport is billed as Africa's largest; and a population of some 135 million could make Ethiopia the Horn's energy, logistics, and manufacturing center. The current confrontation makes this harder, not impossible, provided Addis Abeba trades the language of restitution for that of interdependence. Without peace, a young population becomes a recruiting pool rather than a dividend.

The darker variant of success is a garrison state with a port: a coastline without peace, power without legitimacy.

Decisive Victory: Political, not military

The strongest possibility is a civic turn. Both camps in this war are multi-ethnic coalitions, each discovering that no ethnic project can secure itself alone. Sea-access nationalism already addresses citizens as Ethiopians rather than as members of ethnic nations, but it cannot substitute for a negotiated federal bargain. Exhaustion, a generation born after 1991 and integrating national markets, could yield a different consensus: citizenship as the basis of political claims, cultural rights protected, Article 39 reinterpreted by agreement, electoral rules rewarding cross-regional parties, and disputed territories under shared administration. Imposed from above, civic nationalism becomes assimilation; it must be chosen, in Renan's phrase, as a daily plebiscite.

The balance of power in the Horn will not finally be decided at Assab, at the dam, or in Mekelle. It will be decided by whether the Ethiopian state can turn the loyalty of its citizens from a battlefield into a resource. This is the paradox of Ethiopian power: the more Ethiopia acts as a regional power, the more its internal fault lines become assets for its rivals. Abiy has shown he can survive, outmaneuver, and project; the question is whether he can include. Ethiopia has won wars before. What it has rarely done is win the peace that follows. That, not the fall of any city, is the victory worth seeking. AS

Editor's Note: Tesfatsion Dominiko has a PhD in Sociology and Social Anthropology from Stellenbosch University. He also works as a freelance consultant with Telic Consulting, specializing in research and advisory services. Tesfatsion can be reached at tesfatsiondominiko@gmail.com