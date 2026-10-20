Zimbabwe: Chatunga Mugabe's Friend Granted Bail in Mbanje Case

Chatunga Mugabe's friend, Maxwell Mugaba, has been granted US$200 bail after appearing in court facing charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Mugaba appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai and is expected to return to court on 4 November.

He was arrested alongside Chatunga Mugabe, son of late former president Robert Mugabe. However, the State withdrew charges against Chatunga during the vetting process.

Following their arrest and subsequent release of Chatunga last week, lawyer Simbarashe Mukwekwezeka said his client had picked up Mugaba along the way so they could get their hair cut unaware that his friend was carrying drugs.

Mukwekwezeka said the pair were stopped by police officers after being found travelling in an unregistered vehicle.

The officers subsequently searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered 72 grammes of mbanje in Mugaba's bag leading to his arrest.