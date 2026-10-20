Kenya: Nairobi Dam Spillway Opened Ahead of El Niño Rains

Nairobi — The Nairobi Rivers Commission has opened the emergency spillway at Nairobi Dam as authorities step up preparations for anticipated El Niño rains and embark on a wider restoration programme for the water body and its surrounding ecosystem.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nairobi Rivers Commission Chief Executive Officer Joseph Muracia said water was now flowing through the spillway as part of planned interventions to improve the dam's readiness for heavy rainfall and reduce the risk of flooding in downstream areas.

The exercise is being undertaken in collaboration with relevant government agencies and the Nairobi City County Government as part of a broader effort to restore Nairobi's river ecosystems and improve flood management.

Muracia said the opening of the spillway was intended to prepare the dam for heavy rainfall while allowing the wider restoration programme to proceed.

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"The opening of the spillway is part of planned interventions aimed at enhancing the dam's preparedness for heavy rainfall while paving the way for its comprehensive restoration," Muracia said.

He urged residents living downstream of the dam to remain calm, clarifying that the opening of the spillway was part of ongoing preparedness and restoration works.

However, Muracia warned residents against approaching the flowing water or river channels, urging them to remain alert and follow safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

"Residents are advised to remain vigilant, keep away from the flowing water and river channels, and follow official advisories from the relevant authorities," he said.

The commission said water levels and flow conditions could change depending on rainfall and other factors, making it necessary for communities in potentially affected areas to exercise caution.

The announcement comes as authorities prepare for the anticipated El Niño rains, which could increase pressure on drainage systems and waterways, raising concerns about flooding in vulnerable parts of Nairobi.

The spillway opening is also linked to the wider Nairobi Dam regeneration programme, which seeks to restore the dam and improve the condition of its surrounding environment.

Muracia said the commission would continue working with government agencies and other stakeholders to safeguard lives, protect the environment and support the sustainable restoration of the dam and its ecosystem.

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He urged members of the public to rely on official government communication for updates on water levels, safety measures and any further interventions at the site.

Heavy rains are expected in several parts of Kenya during the October-December rainfall season, raising the prospect of improved water and pasture supplies but also flooding, waterlogging and disruption of farming activities.

The Kenya Meteorological Service said the season had officially begun, with rainfall already recorded in parts of western Kenya, the Rift Valley and the Coast. Other parts of the country are expected to receive the rains at different times through October.

Some of the areas likely to receive the heaviest rainfall are the Coast and northeastern regions, including Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Mandera. Parts of Taita Taveta, Tana River, Garissa and Wajir are also expected to record substantial rainfall.

The forecast extends to several counties in central Kenya and the southeast, where above-average rainfall is expected in Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos, Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Nyandarua and Nyeri.

Parts of Marsabit, Laikipia, Nakuru and Narok are also expected to receive above-average rainfall.