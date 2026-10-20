South Africa: Back to Reality - Masemola Returns As Western Cape Anti-Gang Cop's Home Petrol-Bombed

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has returned to work after a scandal. At the same time, an Anti-Gang Unit officer's home was hit in a petrol bomb attack in South Africa's gang-violence capital, the Western Cape, and a suspect died after a related shootout. In another incident in the province, on-duty police officers were injured by people throwing stones.

Just hours before National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola returned to service and told colleagues his focus was on unity, not revenge, an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer's home was petrol-bombed in the Western Cape.

A suspect also died after a shootout with police in that incident.

Hours after Masemola's official return, in another Western Cape attack on officers, suspects threw stones at two on-duty police members in an official vehicle, injuring their hands and faces.

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All of this emphasises the gritty reality and weighty responsibility that Masemola again faces as South Africa's cop boss.

SAPS REPORT CARD 2025-2026 Cops on a hot tin roof: how scandals pummel SAPS's plans October 11, 2026 Aside from trying to tackle rampant local and transnational criminality, the South African Police Service (SAPS) must also address resource issues that include senior detectives with extreme workloads, sometimes carrying between 600 and 800 dockets each.

Masemola officially returned to his role on Monday, 19 October 2026, about six months after he was criminally charged in a case central to South Africa's unprecedented law enforcement scandal.

The charges also resulted in Masemola's precautionary suspension.

'Not here to avenge your revenge'

The overall scandal hinges on accusations...