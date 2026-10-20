Rwanda: Who Qualifies to Contest Saturday's Local Elections?

Rwandans seeking to contest Saturday's local government elections must be at least 21 years old, have completed six years of primary education and meet legal requirements relating to integrity, citizenship and eligibility to hold public office.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) outlined the requirements on Monday, October 19, as the country prepares for elections that will begin at village level on October 24 before progressing to higher administrative levels.

According to NEC Commissioner Fortunée Nyiramadirida, candidates must be Rwandan citizens of integrity, registered voters and residents of, or engaged in activities within, the village where they seek election.

They must also satisfy other legal conditions intended to ensure that those elected are qualified to discharge their responsibilities.

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"They must also not have been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of six months or more in a final court judgment, unless they have been legally rehabilitated," Nyiramadirida said.

Candidates must not be under guardianship imposed by a competent court or have a health condition that prevents them from performing the duties of the position they seek.

They must also not hold an office or engage in an occupation incompatible with the position they intend to contest.

Individuals declared bankrupt while managing an institution are similarly ineligible unless they have been legally rehabilitated.

Positions to be contested on Saturday

Saturday's elections will determine the composition of Village Executive Committees, including village heads and officials responsible for security and movement of people, social welfare and community cohesion, information and public education, and development.

Voters will also elect village representatives to the Cell Council, two women representatives to the Cell Advisory Council, and executive committees of the Village Women's and Youth Councils.

The elections mark the beginning of a broader electoral process that will extend to Cell, Sector and District levels, alongside elections for national councils representing women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Cell-level elections are scheduled for October 31, followed by Sector elections on November 7.

What about candidates for Women's Councils?

Women seeking election to executive committees of the National Women's Council must be at least 21 years old and belong to the relevant electoral college.

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At Village and Cell levels, candidates must have completed at least six years of primary education.

Those seeking positions at Sector and District levels must have completed at least six years of secondary education.

Candidates for district-level coordinator positions must hold at least a diploma or advanced diploma. The same qualification applies to candidates at provincial, City of Kigali and national levels.

Who qualifies for Youth Council positions?

Candidates seeking positions on Youth Council executive committees must generally be between 18 and 30 years old.

However, those contesting positions at Sector and District levels must be at least 21 years old, while the maximum age remains 30.

Candidates representing secondary schools may be as young as 16, provided they are not older than 30.

Education requirements also differ across administrative levels.

At Village level, candidates must be able to read and write, while those seeking positions at Cell, Sector and District levels must have completed at least six years of secondary education.

National-level candidates must possess at least a diploma or advanced diploma.

Requirements for persons with disabilities

Candidates seeking election to executive committees of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities must be at least 21 years old and members of the relevant electoral college.

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At Cell and Sector levels, candidates must have completed at least six years of primary education, while District-level candidates must hold at least an A2 qualification.

Those contesting positions at provincial, City of Kigali and national levels must hold at least a diploma or advanced diploma.

Qualifications for higher local government offices

For councillor positions at Cell, Sector and District levels, candidates must be at least 21 years old.

Candidates seeking election to District or City of Kigali Executive Committees must be members of the respective councils and generally hold at least a bachelor's degree, subject to applicable legal exceptions.

Those seeking the position of district mayor must be at least 25 years old.

Election observers to monitor process

The eligibility requirements were discussed during an October 19 meeting bringing together NEC, the National Commission for Human Rights, civil society organisations, election observers and media representatives.

The meeting examined the electoral legal framework, respect for human rights and the role of observers in safeguarding electoral integrity.

Nyiramadirida said accreditation of election observers, which began on October 1, would continue until October 22.

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"Election observers will observe and submit reports to us so that we can improve the next phase of elections," she said.

Observers will include representatives of political parties, human rights institutions, civil society organisations and diplomatic missions.

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Cyrus Munyaburanga Nkusi, chief executive officer of Governance for Africa, said observers would assess polling-station preparedness, availability of election materials and accessibility for voters with disabilities.

They will also monitor whether pregnant women, older people and other vulnerable groups receive appropriate assistance.

Christine Umubyeyi, director of the Legislation, Human Rights Protection and Monitoring Unit at the National Commission for Human Rights, said election observation was critical to assessing respect for political rights.

"It is essential that all those participating in the electoral process are able to move without restriction and fear, and have access to all electoral events and related venues," she said.

She added that monitoring would cover voter registration, participation of women and persons with disabilities, vote counting, announcement of results and the handling of electoral complaints and appeals.